Menta Capital Decreased Holding in Palo Alto Networks (PANW) by $377,783; Alta Capital Management Has Decreased Its Lowes Companies (LOW) Holding by $304,400 as Stock Price Declined

Menta Capital Llc decreased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) by 50.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menta Capital Llc sold 1,861 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.06% . The hedge fund held 1,860 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $379,000, down from 3,721 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menta Capital Llc who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $210.24. About 329,072 shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 22/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS INC PANW.N : MONNESS CRESPI HARDT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $210 FROM $190; 22/05/2018 – Centrify Announces App to Integrate Centrify Analytics Service with the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 17/04/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Earns Recommended Rating for Traps Advanced Endpoint Protection Offering in NSS Labs Report; 22/05/2018 – Critical Start Announces New Advanced Threat Analytics App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 10/04/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS – ENTERED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ISRAEL-BASED SECDO; 27/03/2018 – USGS: M 1.0 – 3km NNW of Palo Cedro, CA; 17/04/2018 – CARL ICAHN & DARWIN DEASON SAY XEROX CAN ADD ANOTHER “POTENTIALLY SIGNIFICANT” REV STREAM BY MONETIZING ITS PALO ALTO RESEARCH CENTER; 07/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST SAYS PALO VERDE 3 RESTARTS AFTER REFUELING OUTAGE; 24/04/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Closes Acquisition Of Secdo; 12/03/2018 – SD-WAN Market Leader Aryaka Unveils PASSPORT: Multi-Layered Security Platform and Ecosystem, Partners with Palo Alto Networks, Zscaler, and Radware

Alta Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Lowes Companies (LOW) by 1.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alta Capital Management Llc sold 3,044 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 207,442 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.93 million, down from 210,486 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lowes Companies for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $86.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $112.16. About 397,143 shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 11/04/2018 – RBA Gov Lowe: Australia Has a Lot Riding on China Managing Debt Build-Up; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s Sees FY18 Same-Store Sales Up About 3.5%; 15/05/2018 – Glenhill Adds Arris, Exits Lowe’s, Cuts Lennar: 13F; 17/04/2018 – J.P. MORGAN EXPANDS BETA STRATEGIES TEAM WITH HIRE OF LOWE; 23/05/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: KEEPING INTEREST RATES LOW PROMOTES CONFIDENCE; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: LIKELY THAT NEXT RBA RATE MOVE WILL BE UP, NOT DOWN; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S SEES FY EPS $5.40 TO $5.50; 13/03/2018 – NY Comptroller: Shareholders Cheer Lowe’s New Green Energy Initiatives; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S REAFFIRMS FY 2019 GUIDANCE; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.36 EPS, up 30.77% or $0.32 from last year’s $1.04 per share. LOW’s profit will be $1.05B for 20.62 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.15 actual EPS reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.74% negative EPS growth.

Alta Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.48B and $1.79B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Littelfuse Inc (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 1,770 shares to 88,064 shares, valued at $15.58 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 2,740 shares in the quarter, for a total of 275,384 shares, and has risen its stake in Tjx Companies (NYSE:TJX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 57 investors sold LOW shares while 432 reduced holdings.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.17 million activity. Shares for $200,342 were bought by Frieson Donald. $950,538 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) shares were bought by Ellison Marvin R.

Menta Capital Llc, which manages about $2.11B and $235.73M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exponent Inc (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 21,509 shares to 34,293 shares, valued at $2.01 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Advanced Disp Svcs Inc Del by 21,206 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,571 shares, and has risen its stake in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 74 investors sold PANW shares while 168 reduced holdings.

