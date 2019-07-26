Menta Capital Decreased Holding in Motorola Solutions (MSI) by $968,800; As Verizon Communications (VZ) Valuation Rose, Community Bank Of Raymore Increased Stake by $1.77 Million

Menta Capital Llc decreased its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI) by 73.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menta Capital Llc sold 6,920 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.48% with the market. The hedge fund held 2,500 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $351,000, down from 9,420 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menta Capital Llc who had been investing in Motorola Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $169.04. About 246,623 shares traded. Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) has risen 35.20% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.77% the S&P500. Some Historical MSI News: 28/03/2018 – Motorola Solutions Completes Acquisition Of Avigilon; 28/03/2018 – RadioResource: Motorola Completes $1B Acquisition of Canadian Video Surveillance Firm; 03/05/2018 – Motorola Solutions Sees FY18 Rev Up 14%; 03/05/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS RAISES FULL-YEAR REVENUE AND EARNINGS VIEW; 10/05/2018 – RadioResource: Germany’s Brandenburg State Selects Motorola TETRA Radios; 18/04/2018 – RadioResource: Judge: Motorola Email Not Protected by Attorney-Client Privilege; 07/03/2018 – ZAGG Announces Executive Leadership Transition; 10/05/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS INC MSI.N : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; TARGET PRICE $74; 07/03/2018 – AVIGILON SATISFIES REGULATORY APPROVAL CONDITION IN CONNECTION WITH ACQUISITION BY MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS; 17/05/2018 – PWC REPLACES KPMG AS MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS’S AUDITORS FOR FY2019

Community Bank Of Raymore increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 515.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Bank Of Raymore bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 35,824 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12M, up from 5,824 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Bank Of Raymore who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $236.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $57.08. About 7.78 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 03/04/2018 – European Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are TomTom International, Continental, Trimble, Bosch & Verizon Telematics – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 21/03/2018 – ldentillect Advances Single Sign-on (SSO) for O365 and Gmail; 20/04/2018 – ganadineroamerica: DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim: source WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S; 20/04/2018 – CNET: DOJ investigating AT&T and Verizon for collusion; 05/03/2018 – Verizon Plans Up to $3 Billion Bond Buyback to Pay Down Debts; 15/03/2018 – LogMeIn Partners with Verizon to Provide LastPass to Fios and High-Speed Internet Customers; 28/03/2018 – The Verge: A Palm smartphone reboot is reportedly coming to Verizon later this year; 19/03/2018 – Light Reading: Verizon, Cisco Lab Test ‘Information-Centric Networking’; 14/05/2018 – Peter Kafka: CBS says Redstone blocked a potential buyer for making an offer for CBS. Source says would-be buyer was Verizon,; 20/04/2018 – VZ: HAS BEEN WORKING W/DOJ FOR SEVERAL MOS. REGARDING INQUIRY

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold MSI shares while 181 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 145 raised stakes. 136.82 million shares or 2.37% less from 140.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Fincl Ser Group holds 0.03% or 201,604 shares in its portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 47,223 shares. 10 were reported by Pathstone Family Office Lc. Jump Trading Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 3,250 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Poplar Forest Capital Ltd Company invested in 0.01% or 1,518 shares. First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca has 0.24% invested in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) for 22,390 shares. Capital Fund Mngmt Sa holds 0.01% in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) or 10,445 shares. South State Corp reported 1,877 shares. Tci Wealth owns 190 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Comerica Bancorp has 0.06% invested in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Co has invested 0% in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Mackenzie Financial Corporation has 0.02% invested in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) for 66,450 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested in 13,653 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Barclays Public Ltd Co reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Texas Permanent School Fund reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI).

Menta Capital Llc, which manages about $2.11B and $228.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Outfront Media Inc by 24,707 shares to 54,821 shares, valued at $1.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 2,494 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,721 shares, and has risen its stake in Dropbox Inc.

Analysts await Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.52 earnings per share, up 10.14% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.38 per share. MSI’s profit will be $251.52M for 27.80 P/E if the $1.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.16 actual earnings per share reported by Motorola Solutions, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 31.03% EPS growth.

