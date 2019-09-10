Menta Capital Cut Its Mellanox Technologies LTD (MLNX) Position as Share Price Declined; As Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ) Market Valuation Declined, Grace & White Has Cut by $333,600 Its Stake

Grace & White Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ) by 5.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grace & White Inc sold 2,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 40,800 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.70 million, down from 43,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grace & White Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $335.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $126.95. About 7.43M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 11/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Announces Revolutionary Contact Lens Innovation with ACUVUE OASYS® with Transitions® Light Intelligent Technology™; 04/05/2018 – Swiss National Bank Cuts Its Stake in Apple, Microsoft, J&J; 17/04/2018 – JNJ 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 16/03/2018 – RPT-J&J says offered $2.1 bln for Lifescan diabetes business; 21/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Launches New Corporate Website; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: LifeScan Had 2017 Net Revenue of About $1.5B; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Platinum Equity Offers to Buy LifeScan for About $2.1B; 25/05/2018 – J&J Jury Asks Judge to Slap Cancer Warning Label on Baby Powder; 20/05/2018 – Congo to begin Ebola vaccinations on Monday; 12/04/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL – ANALYSIS SHOWING INVOKANA IMPROVED RENAL OUTCOMES IN PEOPLE WITH TYPE 2 DIABETES MELLITUS WITH/AT HIGH RISK FOR CV DISEASE

Menta Capital Llc decreased its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (MLNX) by 57.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menta Capital Llc sold 13,182 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.54% . The hedge fund held 9,621 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.14 million, down from 22,803 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menta Capital Llc who had been investing in Mellanox Technologies Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $109.41. About 135,637 shares traded. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) has risen 42.92% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.92% the S&P500. Some Historical MLNX News: 17/05/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES LTD – SEES 2018 REVENUES OF $1,050 MLN TO $1,070 MLN; 07/03/2018 – Mellanox Plans Special Vote on Rules Amid Starboard Pressure; 14/05/2018 – Independent Proxy Advisory Firms ISS and Glass Lewis Recommend Shareholders Vote “FOR” Both of Mellanox’s Best-In-Class; 29/05/2018 – Mellanox Launches Ground-Breaking Open Hyper-Scalable Enterprise Framework; 17/04/2018 – Mellanox Sees 2Q Non-GAAP Gross Margins 68.5%-69.5%; 07/03/2018 – /C O R R E C T l O N — Starboard Value LP/; 17/04/2018 – MELLANOX SEES 2Q REV. $255M TO $265M, EST. $250.8M; 07/03/2018 – Mellanox Shareholders Will Vote on Governance Proposals Including Establishes Plurality Voting in Board Elections; 12/03/2018 – Mellanox Sends Letter to Hldrs; 12/03/2018 – Mellanox Sends Letter to Shareholders

Menta Capital Llc, which manages about $2.11B and $228.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co (NYSE:MNR) by 28,499 shares to 58,199 shares, valued at $767,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Outfront Media Inc by 24,707 shares in the quarter, for a total of 54,821 shares, and has risen its stake in Caretrust Reit Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 61 investors sold MLNX shares while 69 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 34.61 million shares or 8.68% less from 37.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cortina Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.32% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). 71,943 are owned by Glazer Cap Ltd Company. Hl Fin Ltd Com has 7,883 shares. Calamos Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 4,300 shares. Moreover, Ion Asset Mgmt Limited has 29.48% invested in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) for 841,565 shares. Halcyon Management Ltd Partnership reported 1.52% stake. 7,004 were accumulated by Laurion Capital Mngmt L P. Walleye Trading Llc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) for 44,026 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al has invested 0.02% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). De Burlo Grp reported 33,700 shares stake. Verition Fund Mngmt Lc holds 0.04% or 7,790 shares in its portfolio. Foundry Prtnrs Llc reported 19,382 shares. Ghp Invest Advsrs has 0.06% invested in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Lmr Prns Llp accumulated 126,475 shares or 0.76% of the stock. Susquehanna Llp stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX).

Analysts await Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.58 EPS, up 64.58% or $0.62 from last year’s $0.96 per share. MLNX’s profit will be $84.57 million for 17.31 P/E if the $1.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.04 actual EPS reported by Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 51.92% EPS growth.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $2.21 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chevy Chase Trust stated it has 1.54% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Strs Ohio invested in 0.94% or 1.49 million shares. 149,652 were accumulated by Old Bancorp In. Royal State Bank Of Scotland Group Inc Pcl has invested 4.7% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). John G Ullman & Associates Incorporated holds 2.43% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 96,052 shares. Capital Rech Global Invsts invested in 0.27% or 6.13 million shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has 3.64 million shares for 1.35% of their portfolio. Northstar Gp Inc holds 36,200 shares. Loudon Investment Mgmt Ltd reported 18,291 shares. Capital Management Corp Va invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Insight 2811 invested in 1% or 9,355 shares. White Pine reported 36,527 shares. Mcmillion Mngmt Inc accumulated 2.26% or 29,815 shares. 3,700 were reported by Garrison Bradford & Assocs. Hikari Pwr Limited holds 4.26% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 290,960 shares.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28B for 15.87 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

