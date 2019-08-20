Menta Capital Cut Its A10 Networks (ATEN) Stake; BULLFROG GOLD (BFGC) Shorts Raised By 1875%

BULLFROG GOLD CORP (OTCMKTS:BFGC) had an increase of 1875% in short interest. BFGC’s SI was 23,700 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 1875% from 1,200 shares previously. With 209,700 avg volume, 0 days are for BULLFROG GOLD CORP (OTCMKTS:BFGC)’s short sellers to cover BFGC’s short positions. The stock decreased 7.76% or $0.0085 during the last trading session, reaching $0.101. About 93,438 shares traded. Bullfrog Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:BFGC) has 0.00% since August 20, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Menta Capital Llc decreased A10 Networks Inc (ATEN) stake by 39.87% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Menta Capital Llc sold 75,078 shares as A10 Networks Inc (ATEN)’s stock rose 19.37%. The Menta Capital Llc holds 113,228 shares with $803,000 value, down from 188,306 last quarter. A10 Networks Inc now has $537.42 million valuation. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $7.02. About 197,652 shares traded. A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) has risen 10.82% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.82% the S&P500. Some Historical ATEN News: 16/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of A10 Networks, Inc. Shareholders and a; 26/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by A10 Networks, Inc; 03/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of A10 Networks, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 21, 2018 (ATEN); 16/05/2018 – DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against A10 Networks,; 16/03/2018 – A10 NETWORKS INC – PLANS TO DECLASSIFY BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND APPOINTS NEW BOARD MEMBER; 28/03/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Against A10 Networks, Inc. (ATEN); 03/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of A10 Networks, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of; 28/03/2018 – WOLF HALDENSTEIN ALERTS A10 NETWORKS INVESTORS: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP reminds investors that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California…; 17/04/2018 – A10 Networks Introduces One-DDoS Protection to Expand Defenses Against Denial of Service Attacks; 27/03/2018 – A10 Networks Fortifies Security at the Enterprise Network Edge With Malware Defense and Intelligent Controls for Users and

Menta Capital Llc increased Crocs Inc (NASDAQ:CROX) stake by 27,900 shares to 36,562 valued at $941,000 in 2019Q1. It also upped Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) stake by 15,525 shares and now owns 25,425 shares. Pulte Group Inc (NYSE:PHM) was raised too.

Bullfrog Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. The company has market cap of $12.97 million. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and other metals. It currently has negative earnings. The firm holds interests in the Bullfrog gold project that consists of 79 lode claims and 2 patented claims covering 1,600 acres located to the northwest of Las Vegas, Nevada.

