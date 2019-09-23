Menta Capital Cut Dolby Laboratories (DLB) Stake as Share Value Rose; Hartford Investment Management Co Has Decreased Walt Disney (DIS) Holding by $1.14 Million; Shares Rose

Menta Capital Llc decreased its stake in Dolby Laboratories Inc (DLB) by 82.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menta Capital Llc sold 16,477 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.58% . The hedge fund held 3,380 shares of the multi-sector company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $218,000, down from 19,857 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menta Capital Llc who had been investing in Dolby Laboratories Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.30B market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $62.55. About 249,974 shares traded. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) has risen 7.24% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical DLB News: 22/03/2018 – Dolby Laboratories and Hunan Broadcasting System lnked a Strategic Partnership in China; 24/04/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES INC DLB.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.165 BLN TO $1.185 BLN; 24/04/2018 – Dolby Laboratories Sees 3Q EPS 64c-EPS 70c; 26/03/2018 – Via Sponsors University of California’s Asia IP Project; 27/03/2018 – Dolby Atmos lmmersive Sound Brought to Huawei Mobile Devices; 24/04/2018 – DOLBY LABS SEES 3Q ADJ EPS 78C TO 84C, EST. $1; 24/04/2018 – Dolby Laboratories Sees 3Q Adj EPS 78c-Adj EPS 84c; 03/05/2018 – Dolby Labs Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 24/04/2018 – Dolby Laboratories Sees Ongoing Tax Rate for Rest of FY18 20% to 23%; 19/03/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES INC DLB.N – FORMED A GLOBAL, STRATEGIC INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY PARTNERSHIP WITH GUANGDONG OPPO MOBILE TELECOMMUNICATIONS CORP

Hartford Investment Management Co decreased its stake in Walt Disney (DIS) by 3.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartford Investment Management Co sold 8,208 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 206,994 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.91M, down from 215,202 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co who had been investing in Walt Disney for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $238.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $132.49. About 4.16M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 13/03/2018 – Investing in Disney requires a healthy dose of patience: @JimCramer; 07/03/2018 – DISCOVERY CEO CALLS DISNEY BUYING FOX AN `EARTHQUAKE’: CNBC; 06/03/2018 – ESPN’s new boss is Jimmy Pitaro, a longtime Disney executive:; 02/05/2018 – Hollywood Reporter: Exclusive: Paul Giamatti joins @TheRock in Disney’s #JungleCruise; 10/05/2018 – Comcast to match Disney break fee in race for Fox; 18/04/2018 – DISNEY SAYS RIVAL BIDDER OFFERED $34.41/SHR FOR FOX ASSETS; 08/03/2018 – Shareholders Elect 10 Directors at The Walt Disney Company Annual Meeting; 03/04/2018 – Disney offers to buy Sky News in effort to calm fears on Murdoch’s UK power; 23/05/2018 – ABC’s Bruce Rosenblum to Exit Disney Amid Restructuring; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CEO BOB IGER SAYS REACTION TO ESPN+ HAS BEEN POSITIVE – CNBC

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95 billion for 30.67 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual EPS reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Hartford Investment Management Co, which manages about $3.59B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comcast Corp Class A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 17,207 shares to 609,426 shares, valued at $25.77M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Symantec Corp (NASDAQ:SYMC) by 27,414 shares in the quarter, for a total of 97,209 shares, and has risen its stake in Willis Towers Watson Plc.

Menta Capital Llc, which manages about $2.11 billion and $235.73 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 3,337 shares to 5,215 shares, valued at $694,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Taro Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (NYSE:TARO) by 8,440 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,320 shares, and has risen its stake in Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY).

Analysts await Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.48 EPS, up 54.84% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.31 per share. DLB’s profit will be $48.37M for 32.58 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.38 actual EPS reported by Dolby Laboratories, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.32% EPS growth.

