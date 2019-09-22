Menta Capital Boosted Holding in Vocera Communications (VCRA); Biogen (BIIB) Holder Cim Has Cut Its Holding as Stock Rose

Cim Llc decreased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 51.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cim Llc sold 14,486 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 13,562 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.17M, down from 28,048 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cim Llc who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $3.17 during the last trading session, reaching $238.79. About 3.81 million shares traded or 166.55% up from the average. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 24/04/2018 – Biotech Drug Production Pipeline Increasing Amid Buzz of Market Optimism; 20/04/2018 – Biogen Will Have First Choice of Neurology Targets on Which to Exclusively Collaborate With Ionis; 01/05/2018 – BIIB TO MAKE 1-TIME $50M PAYMENT TO NEURIMMUNE FOR 5% REDUCTION; 05/04/2018 – Biogen: Companies Have Agreed to Dismiss All Pending Patent Litigation; 24/04/2018 – Biogen quarterly profit jumps on higher Spinraza sales; 05/03/2018 VP McKenzie Disposes 110 Of Biogen Inc; 17/05/2018 – BIOGEN TO EXERCISE CALL OPTIONS ON SAMSUNG BIOEPIS BY JUNE 29; 14/05/2018 – Primecap Management Adds Siemens Healthineers, Cuts Biogen; 30/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Biogen escapes a compulsory license; could Ambien cause racist tweeting?; 24/04/2018 – Biogen’s rain-making rare-disease drug hits a sales slump

Menta Capital Llc increased its stake in Vocera Communications Inc (VCRA) by 216.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menta Capital Llc bought 17,997 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.28% . The hedge fund held 26,297 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $839,000, up from 8,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menta Capital Llc who had been investing in Vocera Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $833.71 million market cap company. The stock increased 4.33% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $26.5. About 1.18M shares traded or 148.43% up from the average. Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) has declined 14.32% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.32% the S&P500. Some Historical VCRA News: 26/04/2018 – Vocera Communications Sees FY Loss/Shr 63c-Loss 40c; 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, Imprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on; 17/04/2018 – Vocera Board of Directors Elects Brent D. Lang as Chairman; 26/04/2018 – VOCERA COMMUNICATIONS INC VCRA.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR LOSS $0.40 TO $0.63; 23/04/2018 – Pembroke Buys New 1.2% Position in Vocera Comms; 10/04/2018 – Vocera Comms at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, lmprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on Integration (ROI) Awards; 26/04/2018 – Vocera Communications Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 25c-Loss 17c; 26/04/2018 – VOCERA COMMUNICATIONS INC VCRA.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $0.28 TO $0.48; 13/03/2018 VOCERA COMMUNICATIONS INC VCRA.N : LEERINK CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.42 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.20, from 1.62 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 20 investors sold VCRA shares while 35 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 35.42 million shares or 3.78% more from 34.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Arrowmark Colorado Holding Ltd Llc holds 0.14% or 470,972 shares in its portfolio. Clearbridge Invs Limited Liability has 1.64 million shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Wesbanco Financial Bank accumulated 67,569 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Elk Creek Partners Lc, Colorado-based fund reported 347,159 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt reported 0% stake. Barclays Public Limited Company has invested 0% in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA). Fifth Third Bank owns 291 shares. Geode Cap Mngmt Limited Liability has 0% invested in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) for 376,680 shares. 2,455 were accumulated by Ameritas Prtn Inc. Charles Schwab Inv holds 0% of its portfolio in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) for 181,003 shares. Millennium Management reported 281,525 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Riverhead Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Co owns 1,560 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Capital accumulated 734,241 shares. Sectoral Asset Inc accumulated 381,604 shares or 1.46% of the stock. 11,767 were accumulated by Jpmorgan Chase &.

Menta Capital Llc, which manages about $2.11B and $235.73M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paccar Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 7,900 shares to 11,097 shares, valued at $795,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Intst Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK) by 7,854 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,673 shares, and cut its stake in Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.7 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 82 investors sold BIIB shares while 316 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 153.48 million shares or 6.01% less from 163.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Comerica Bank & Trust invested 0.07% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Court Place Advsrs accumulated 15,779 shares. Qs Investors Limited Liability Corp holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 36,762 shares. Osborne Prtnrs Ltd Company owns 1,580 shares. Korea Investment owns 189,403 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.07% or 59,321 shares in its portfolio. 11,114 were accumulated by Richard Bernstein Lc. Verition Fund Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 0.03% or 5,285 shares. Raymond James Tru Na has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). 8,677 are owned by Pinnacle Assoc Limited. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0.1% stake. Sprott holds 1.11% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 20,000 shares. 182,259 were reported by Proshare Advsrs Lc. 823 were reported by Cwm Ltd. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 29,129 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings.

Cim Llc, which manages about $285.00M and $290.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Etsy Inc by 9,727 shares to 20,238 shares, valued at $1.24 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,083 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,392 shares, and has risen its stake in Incyte Corp (NASDAQ:INCY).

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $27.21 million activity.

Analysts await Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $8.24 earnings per share, up 11.35% or $0.84 from last year’s $7.4 per share. BIIB’s profit will be $1.52 billion for 7.24 P/E if the $8.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $9.15 actual earnings per share reported by Biogen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.95% negative EPS growth.