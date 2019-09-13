Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD Upped Position in Apple (AAPL) as Stock Value Rose; Peregrine Asset Advisers Increases Stake in Equity Lifestyle Pptys (ELS)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc increased its stake in Equity Lifestyle Pptys (ELS) by 91.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc bought 18,403 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.92% . The institutional investor held 38,514 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.67 million, up from 20,111 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc who had been investing in Equity Lifestyle Pptys for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $130.63. About 125,072 shares traded. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) has risen 38.41% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ELS News: 23/04/2018 – Equity Lifestyle 1Q Rev $246M; 23/04/2018 – Equity Lifestyle 1Q EPS 68c; 24/05/2018 – Petite Retreats’ Tuxbury Tiny House Village Opens to Big Crowd; 02/05/2018 – Monte Vista Village RV Resort Named 2018 Arizona ARVC ‘Mega Park of the Year’; 23/04/2018 – Equity Lifestyle 1Q Net $60.2M; 01/05/2018 – ELS Declares Second Quarter Dividends; 15/05/2018 – Petite Retreats to Open Fourth Tiny House Village, First in Northeast; 23/04/2018 – EQUITY LIFESTYLE 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR $1.04, EST. $1.04; 21/04/2018 DJ Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ELS)

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 21.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd bought 66,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 378,250 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $74.86 million, up from 312,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $983.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.45% or $5.46 during the last trading session, reaching $217.63. About 20.49 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 16/04/2018 – UK data finds Apple, Conde Nast and Ryanair among companies with the biggest gender pay gaps; 27/04/2018 – Lance Ulanoff: Moar Rumors: Apple’s working on a powerful, wireless headset for both AR, VR; 11/05/2018 – Apple made more profit in three months than Amazon has generated during its lifetime:; 12/04/2018 – Tech Today: Apple HomePod a Dud, Nice PC Numbers, Zuck’s Mixed Reviews — Barron’s Blog; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft is reportedly taking on Apple’s iPad with a line of low-cost tablets; 10/05/2018 – Apple has scrapped plans for an 850 million euro ($1 billion) data center in Ireland; 04/04/2018 – Technology CEOs including Apple’s Tim Cook and Microsoft’s Satya Nadella sent out messages of support; 12/03/2018 – Zero Hedge: Apple Crushes Netflix Rumors: “Would Rather Build A Studio Than Buy Netflix”; 31/05/2018 – Local Tech Wire: Sources: Amazon eyes Downtown Raleigh for HQ2; Apple deal `imminent’; 20/04/2018 – Dow drops more than 250 points as Apple drags tech lower

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.15, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 20 investors sold ELS shares while 85 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 81.32 million shares or 0.69% more from 80.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jane Street Group Lc owns 5,337 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Tci Wealth Advsrs owns 34 shares. Bokf Na reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS). Presima holds 2.02% or 104,300 shares. Brinker Cap has 1,768 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 0.01% or 95,091 shares in its portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Board holds 168,587 shares. Schroder Invest Mngmt Group Inc stated it has 0.12% in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS). Aqr Capital Management Ltd Liability Company holds 0.02% in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) or 173,965 shares. Assetmark owns 1,567 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Lc, Connecticut-based fund reported 1,707 shares. Moreover, Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md has 0.01% invested in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS). Cim Limited Co holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) for 5,888 shares. Earnest Prtnrs Lc holds 0% or 76 shares in its portfolio. Lpl Financial Ltd Liability accumulated 0% or 8,823 shares.

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc, which manages about $266.46 million and $192.54M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cummins (NYSE:CMI) by 14,893 shares to 17,672 shares, valued at $3.03M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Servicenow (NYSE:NOW) by 9,080 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,512 shares, and cut its stake in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters accumulated 77,000 shares or 9.4% of the stock. Jane Street Gp Ltd Liability has invested 0.4% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Navellier Associate owns 0.15% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 4,974 shares. Marble Harbor Invest Counsel Ltd Company has invested 3.38% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Sfmg Limited Liability Co holds 1.39% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 49,279 shares. Maryland Capital Mgmt invested 3.67% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Proshare Advsr Lc stated it has 3.82% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Mcf Advsrs Lc reported 17,248 shares or 0.56% of all its holdings. Lockheed Martin Invest Mngmt stated it has 1.67% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Jensen Invest Mngmt reported 1.57 million shares. Capital Inc Ok holds 1.51% or 154,345 shares. Brinker Cap invested in 104,886 shares. Northern Trust reported 58.97 million shares. Basswood Cap Management Ltd Liability Com accumulated 15,296 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Ajo LP reported 0.34% stake.

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd, which manages about $3.70B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Solaredge Technologies Inc by 824,151 shares to 1.98 million shares, valued at $123.81 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa (NYSE:ITUB) by 3.80 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 63,000 shares, and cut its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).