Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD Upped Its Position in Bank Amer (BAC) by $20.39 Million; Agnico Eagle Mines LTD (AEM) Shares Rose While Toron Capital Markets Has Lowered Stake by $3.01 Million

Toron Capital Markets Inc decreased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM) by 5.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toron Capital Markets Inc sold 59,013 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.55% . The institutional investor held 1.07M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $55.07 million, down from 1.13 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toron Capital Markets Inc who had been investing in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.21% or $2.44 during the last trading session, reaching $55.49. About 1.94 million shares traded or 24.31% up from the average. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) has risen 24.54% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.54% the S&P500. Some Historical AEM News: 12/03/2018 – AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report February 2018; 10/05/2018 – AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report April 2018; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – HAS INITIATED A STRATEGIC REVIEW OF ITS COBALT PROPERTIES; 26/03/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Agnico Eagle Mines, Rogers, Cemex S.A.B. de C.V, Aegion, Viper Energy Partners L; 26/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines 1Q Rev $578.4M; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – QTRLY REVENUES FROM MINING OPERATIONS $578.4 MLN VS $547.5 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – CO IS ASSESSING OPPORTUNITIES TO MONETIZE NON-CORE ASSETS; 04/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – Pöyry awarded EPCM services assignment for expansion investment of Agnico Eagle Finland gold mine in Kittilä, Finland; 20/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Completes Sale of Common Shrs of Belo Sun Mining Corp

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 20.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd bought 728,374 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 4.28M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $124.07M, up from 3.55 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $273.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $29.35. About 39.87 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 29/03/2018 – CORRECTED-MOVES-Merrill Lynch hires former FINRA top cop Susan Axelrod; 23/03/2018 – NY AG Fines Bank Of America $42 Million For Fraudulent ‘masking’ Scheme — MarketWatch; 02/05/2018 – NanoString Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 15/05/2018 – MEDIA-UBS head of European M&A Brizay is said to join Bank of America – Bloomberg; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America 1Q Pretax Earnings $8.4B, up 15%; 18/04/2018 – SoundView Technology Group Update on NXT-ID, Inc.; Early 2018 Outlook; 09/05/2018 – Freeport Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 30/03/2018 – Merrill Lynch Brokerage Staffs Up, Robos Target the Rich — Barrons.com; 23/03/2018 – CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC – ON MARCH 22, CO ENTERED INTO TERM LOAN CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH BANK OF AMERICA, N.A. – SEC FILING; 10/05/2018 – Catalent Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15

Analysts await Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.26 EPS, up 2,500.00% or $0.25 from last year’s $0.01 per share. AEM’s profit will be $61.90 million for 53.36 P/E if the $0.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.10 actual EPS reported by Agnico Eagle Mines Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 160.00% EPS growth.

Toron Capital Markets Inc, which manages about $1.97B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stantec Inc (NYSE:STN) by 517,384 shares to 849,161 shares, valued at $20.42M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST) by 10,159 shares in the quarter, for a total of 230,471 shares, and has risen its stake in Nutrien Ltd.

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd, which manages about $3.70B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa (NYSE:ITUB) by 3.80 million shares to 63,000 shares, valued at $593,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Delek Us Hldgs Inc New by 861,285 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.93 million shares, and cut its stake in Wix Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX).