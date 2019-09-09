Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD Trimmed Its Mellanox Technologies LTD (MLNX) Holding as Share Value Declined; Encana (ECA) Shares Declined While Twin Focus Capital Partners Has Boosted by $392,763 Its Holding

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd decreased its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (MLNX) by 96.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd sold 580,373 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.54% . The institutional investor held 20,532 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.43M, down from 600,905 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Mellanox Technologies Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $109.6. About 326,639 shares traded. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) has risen 42.92% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.92% the S&P500. Some Historical MLNX News: 07/03/2018 – STARBOARD SAYS “CONTINUE TO BELIEVE SUBSTANTIAL CHANGES ARE NEEDED AT MELLANOX IN ORDER TO BEST POSITION THE COMPANY”; 23/04/2018 – Eyal Waldman, CEO and President of Mellanox Technologies Receives the 2018 Global Industry Leader Award; 17/04/2018 – MELLANOX 1Q REV. $251.0M, EST. $244.8M; 17/05/2018 – Mellanox Raises 2018 View To Rev $1.05B-$1.07B; 12/03/2018 – Mellanox Sends Letter to Hldrs; 17/04/2018 – Mellanox 1Q Net $37.8M; 09/04/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES LTD – CHINESE WEATHER RESEARCH INSTITUTE HAS SELECTED MELLANOX EDR 100 GIGABIT INFINIBAND SOLUTIONS; 17/05/2018 – Mellanox Had Seen 2018 Rev $1.03B-$1.05B; 19/03/2018 – STARBOARD COMMENTS ON MELLANOX’S DECISION TO DELAY ANNUAL MTG; 24/05/2018 – Mellanox Shareholders Overwhelmingly Support Company’s Best-in-Class Governance Proposals

Twin Focus Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Encana Corp (ECA) by 187.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Focus Capital Partners Llc bought 56,109 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.69% . The institutional investor held 86,109 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $623,000, up from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Encana Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $4.53. About 15.11 million shares traded. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 66.12% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ECA News: 02/04/2018 – ENCANA REACHES PACT WITH KEYERA PARTNERSHIP, A UNIT OF KEYERA; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA FUNDING OF REMAINING DEVELOPMENT EST AT ABOUT C$105M; 29/03/2018 – ENCANA CORP SAYS ON MARCH 28, ENTERED INTO A FIRST AMENDING AGREEMENT, TO ITS RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF JULY 16, 2015 – SEC FILING; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Encana To Ba1; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA CORP – KEYERA WILL ACQUIRE AND FUND REMAINING DEVELOPMENT OF ENCANA’S PIPESTONE LIQUIDS HUB AND ENCANA’S PLANNED PIPESTONE PROCESSING FACILITY; 16/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Buy Keane Group, Sell Encana in Energy: 13F; 25/04/2018 – S&P REVISES ENCANA CORP. TO RATING ‘BBB-‘ FROM ‘BBB’; 01/05/2018 – Encana delivers solid first quarter financial results; company on track to deliver more than 30 percent annual production growt; 02/04/2018 – Keyera in Montney Infrastructure Development Pact With Encana; 28/03/2018 – Encana Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Analysts await Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.58 earnings per share, up 64.58% or $0.62 from last year’s $0.96 per share. MLNX’s profit will be $84.56 million for 17.34 P/E if the $1.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.04 actual earnings per share reported by Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 51.92% EPS growth.