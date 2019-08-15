Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD Trimmed By $21.36 Million Its Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) Position; Adelante Capital Management Increased Its Cubesmart (CUBE) Holding

Adelante Capital Management Llc increased Cubesmart (CUBE) stake by 1% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Adelante Capital Management Llc acquired 14,686 shares as Cubesmart (CUBE)’s stock rose 5.37%. The Adelante Capital Management Llc holds 1.48 million shares with $47.44 million value, up from 1.47 million last quarter. Cubesmart now has $6.80B valuation. The stock increased 1.52% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $35.31. About 350,221 shares traded. CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) has risen 12.12% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.12% the S&P500. Some Historical CUBE News: 26/04/2018 – CORRECT: CUBESMART SEES 2Q AFFO/SHR 40C TO 41C, EST. 41C; 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART SEES FY AFFO/SHR $1.61 TO $1.65, EST. $1.64; 22/04/2018 – DJ CubeSmart, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CUBE); 26/04/2018 – CubeSmart Boosts 2018 EPS View From 76c-81; 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART SEES 2Q AFFO/SHR 80C TO 84C, EST. 41C; 26/04/2018 – CubeSmart 1Q Adjusted FFO 39c/Sh; 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART – NOW EXPECTS THAT ITS FULLY DILUTED FFO PER SHARE, AS ADJUSTED, FOR 2018 WILL BE BETWEEN $1.61 AND $1.65; 22/03/2018 – Self-Storage: DealPoint Merrill to Convert Former Cleveland Grocery Store to CubeSmart Self-Storage; 03/05/2018 – CUBESMART CIO PERRY TO RESIGN EFFECTIVE JUNE 1; 10/04/2018 – Self-Storage: Prospectus LLC Builds CubeSmart Self-Storage Facility in Stamford, CT

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd decreased Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) stake by 34.53% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd sold 281,000 shares as Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE)’s stock rose 8.91%. The Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd holds 532,745 shares with $40.56M value, down from 813,745 last quarter. Intercontinental Exchange In now has $50.65 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.23% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $90.37. About 693,381 shares traded. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 18.27% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 19/03/2018 – CBOE BZX U.S. EQUITIES EXCHANGE HAS REVOKED SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 04/04/2018 – ICE FUTURES U.S. – THE 3 CENTS LIMIT IS EFFECTIVE START OF TRADING THURSDAY, APRIL 5; 04/04/2018 – ICE REPORTS 1Q RECORD TOTAL FUTURES ADV UP 4% Y/Y; 29/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Agrees To Acquire TMC Bonds; 05/04/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Sees No Material Financial Impact From Deal; 04/04/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC – IN QTR, TOTAL FUTURES ADV UP 4% Y/Y; 19/03/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Announces Open Interest Record in Sterling Futures; 07/05/2018 – NYSE AMERICAN EQUITIES HAS DECLARED SELF-HELP AGAINST CHX; ROUTING SUSPENDED 9:41:39 ET; 03/05/2018 – ICE 1Q ADJ EPS 90C, EST. 88C; 19/03/2018 – NASDAQ BX DECLARES SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.31, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 25 investors sold CUBE shares while 101 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 176.70 million shares or 1.13% more from 174.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,018 are owned by Whittier Tru. First Tru Advsrs Lp stated it has 140,560 shares. State Street reported 7.18 million shares. New York-based Quantbot Lp has invested 0.01% in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE). Dean Invest Associate Limited Co has invested 0.25% in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested in 476,250 shares. The Massachusetts-based Arrowstreet Capital Partnership has invested 0.06% in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE). Capital Financial Advisers Limited owns 24,642 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 42,345 were reported by Proshare Advisors Ltd Liability Com. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans reported 176,038 shares. Congress Asset Mgmt Ma owns 165,702 shares. Sei Investments owns 540,967 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Schroder Invest Management Grp owns 539,889 shares. Natixis Advsrs LP reported 0.05% stake. Profund Advisors Ltd Liability Com has 10,705 shares.

Adelante Capital Management Llc decreased Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) stake by 345,742 shares to 717,735 valued at $22.29 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) stake by 69,508 shares and now owns 899,387 shares. Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) was reduced too.

More notable recent CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Should You Know About CubeSmart’s (NYSE:CUBE) Future? – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “CubeSmart Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:CUBE – GlobeNewswire” published on July 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “CubeSmart nudges up guidance after Q2 FFO beats – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “CubeSmart Is Adapting to Higher Supply in the Self-Storage Market – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Read This Before Buying CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Intercontinental Exchange has $9900 highest and $81 lowest target. $89.25’s average target is -1.24% below currents $90.37 stock price. Intercontinental Exchange had 8 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of ICE in report on Thursday, April 4 with “Market Perform” rating. The stock of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 15 by Deutsche Bank. Raymond James maintained Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) on Friday, July 5 with “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, July 22 by Citigroup.

More notable recent Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Introducing Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE), The Stock That Zoomed 137% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019, also Reuters.com with their article: “NYSE-owner ICE beats profit view on growth in transaction, data units – Reuters” published on August 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “ICE, MMP to add dock capacity auctions for ICE Permian WTI crude – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Intercontinental Exchange to buy ‘VIX for bonds’ index – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “IntercontinentalExchange Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd increased Alphabet Inc stake by 10,884 shares to 70,223 valued at $82.65M in 2019Q1. It also upped Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) stake by 80,790 shares and now owns 312,250 shares. Hdfc Bank Ltd (NYSE:HDB) was raised too.