Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD Stake in International Flavors&Fragra (IFF) Has Increased as Stock Price Rose; Massmutual Trust Company Fsb Position in Ptc (PTC) Trimmed by $496,678

Massmutual Trust Company Fsb decreased its stake in Ptc Inc (PTC) by 96.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Massmutual Trust Company Fsb sold 5,458 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.92% . The institutional investor held 185 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17,000, down from 5,643 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Massmutual Trust Company Fsb who had been investing in Ptc Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $67.58. About 636,635 shares traded. PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) has declined 25.82% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.82% the S&P500. Some Historical PTC News: 30/05/2018 – KloudGin Joins the PTC Partner Network Bringing AI-based Connected Field Service, Asset and Inventory Management Cloud Product; 16/05/2018 – PTC INDIA 4Q REV. 40.1B RUPEES, EST. 42.80B; 12/03/2018 – lululemon Upgrades to Latest Version of PTC FlexPLM; 19/03/2018 – PTC Announces Creo 5.0, the Latest Version of its Award-Winning CAD Solution; 09/05/2018 – PTC Inc. Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 21/05/2018 – PTC to Host Investor Session at LiveWorx on Monday, June 18th, 2018; 08/03/2018 – PTC Inc. at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 16/05/2018 – PTC INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 643.7M RUPEES; 16/05/2018 – PTC INDIA FY DIV/SHR 4 RUPEES; 08/05/2018 – TeamViewer is Now Integrated into PTC’s ThingWorx®

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd increased its stake in International Flavors&Fragra (IFF) by 212.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd bought 363,704 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.48% . The institutional investor held 535,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $77.62 million, up from 171,296 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd who had been investing in International Flavors&Fragra for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $122.8. About 568,704 shares traded. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) has risen 10.46% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.46% the S&P500. Some Historical IFF News: 02/05/2018 – IFF Declares Dividend for Second Quarter 2018; 07/05/2018 – IFF’s Acquisition of Frutarom Expected to Be Neutral to Adjusted Cash Earnings Per Share in First Full Year; 07/05/2018 – IFF and Frutarom Expect Transaction to Be Double-Digit Accretive to Adjusted Cash Earnings Per Share in Second Full Year; 07/05/2018 – A whole lotta flavour: IFF strikes $7.1bn deal for Israel’s Frutarom; 07/05/2018 – IFF SECURED BRIDGE FINANCING FROM MORGAN STANLEY SR FUNDING; 20/04/2018 – DJ International Flavors & Fragrances , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IFF); 07/05/2018 – Flavour-maker IFF buys rival Frutarom in $7bn deal; 07/05/2018 – Flavor Giant IFF Goes Natural in $6.4 Billion Deal; 07/05/2018 – IFF to buy Israel’s Frutarom for $7.1 bln, nearing top spot; 15/05/2018 – IFF CEO ANDREAS FIBIG SPEAKS AT TEL AVIV CONFERENCE

More notable recent PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) news were published by: Business.Financialpost.com which released: “PTC Vuforia Named “Best in Class” in Independent Analyst Report – Financial Post” on September 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “PTC down 8% premarket after pricing offerings – Seeking Alpha” published on September 18, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “PTC Announces Retirement of Board Member Donald Grierson – Business Wire” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “PTC Inc. (PTC) Reports Next Week: What You Should Expect – Nasdaq” published on April 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Is PTC Inc.’s (NASDAQ:PTC) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Massmutual Trust Company Fsb, which manages about $1.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in S&P Global Inc by 1,389 shares to 15,271 shares, valued at $3.48M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 11,535 shares in the quarter, for a total of 249,875 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares 3 (IEI).

Analysts await PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.27 earnings per share, up 12.50% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.24 per share. PTC’s profit will be $31.10 million for 62.57 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by PTC Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.73% EPS growth.

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd, which manages about $3.70B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa (NYSE:ITUB) by 3.80M shares to 63,000 shares, valued at $593,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 80,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 254,570 shares, and cut its stake in Nova Measuring Instruments L (NASDAQ:NVMI).

