Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD Stake in International Flavors&Fragra (IFF) Upped as Market Value Rose; Campbell Newman Asset Management Maintains Position in Visa Class A (V)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Visa Inc. Class A (V) by 3.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc bought 4,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 132,228 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.95 million, up from 127,778 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Visa Inc. Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $387.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.80% or $3.11 during the last trading session, reaching $175.98. About 5.70M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd increased its stake in International Flavors&Fragra (IFF) by 212.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd bought 363,704 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.48% . The institutional investor held 535,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $77.62M, up from 171,296 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd who had been investing in International Flavors&Fragra for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $119.15. About 1.72 million shares traded or 47.77% up from the average. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) has risen 10.46% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.46% the S&P500. Some Historical IFF News: 07/05/2018 – IFF-FRUTAROM TO HAVE ABOUT $5.3B OF REV IN 2018 PRO-FORMA BASIS; 07/05/2018 – Intl Flavors & Fragrances 1Q EPS $1.63; 07/05/2018 – Flavour-maker IFF buys rival Frutarom in $7bn deal; 07/05/2018 – IFF to buy Israel’s Frutarom for $7.1 bln, nearing top spot; 07/05/2018 – IFF Intends to Finance Cash Portion of Frutarom Acquisition via Existing Cash, New Debt and Around $2.2 Billion in New Equity; 02/05/2018 – IFF Declares Dividend for Second Quarter 2018; 08/05/2018 – INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS & FRAGRANCES INC IFF.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $171 FROM $168; 07/05/2018 – IFF to Combine with Frutarom to Create a Global Leader in Taste, Scent and Nutrition; 07/05/2018 – IFF, FRUTAROM TO REALIZE ABOUT $145M OF RUN-RATE COST SYNERGIES; 15/05/2018 – IFF CEO ANDREAS FIBIG SPEAKS AT TEL AVIV CONFERENCE

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2019Q1.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.22, from 1.58 in 2019Q1.

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd, which manages about $3.70 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:MLNX) by 5,732 shares to 14,800 shares, valued at $1.64M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 123,385 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,330 shares, and cut its stake in Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa (NYSE:ITUB).