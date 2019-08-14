Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD Raised Bank Amer (BAC) Holding; Masonite International Ordinary Shares (DOOR) SI Increased By 29.56%

Masonite International Corporation Ordinary Shares (NYSE:DOOR) had an increase of 29.56% in short interest. DOOR’s SI was 393,200 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 29.56% from 303,500 shares previously. With 124,700 avg volume, 3 days are for Masonite International Corporation Ordinary Shares (NYSE:DOOR)’s short sellers to cover DOOR’s short positions. The SI to Masonite International Corporation Ordinary Shares’s float is 1.58%. The stock decreased 3.82% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $49.13. About 119,724 shares traded. Masonite International Corporation (NYSE:DOOR) has declined 21.15% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.15% the S&P500. Some Historical DOOR News: 02/05/2018 – Masonite International 1Q EPS 73c; 02/05/2018 – MASONITE 1Q ADJ EPS 73C, EST. 68C; 02/05/2018 Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Masonite; 09/05/2018 – Masonite Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 14; 10/05/2018 – MASONITE INTL AUTHORIZES ADDED SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 10/05/2018 – Masonite International Corporation Authorizes Additional Share Repurchase Program; 04/05/2018 – Masonite at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Wedbush Today; 30/05/2018 – Masonite Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 15/05/2018 – Hound Partners Buys New 1.3% Position in Masonite; 10/05/2018 – MASONITE INTL: INTENDS TO BUYBACK UP TO $250M OF SHRS

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd increased Bank Amer Corp (BAC) stake by 16.26% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd acquired 496,560 shares as Bank Amer Corp (BAC)’s stock rose 1.39%. The Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd holds 3.55M shares with $97.94M value, up from 3.05 million last quarter. Bank Amer Corp now has $245.27 billion valuation. The stock decreased 4.94% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $26.35. About 70.08M shares traded or 42.44% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 15/05/2018 – Incyte Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 11/05/2018 – Sienna Biopharmaceuticals at Bank of America Conference May 15; 03/05/2018 – BofA’s Capital Markets Head Murphy Is Said to Join Silver Lake; 14/05/2018 – LifePoint Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – ResMed Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 03/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC CAT.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $156 FROM $172; 04/04/2018 – New York Pushes JPMorgan, BofA, Visa to Reconsider Gun-Sale Risk; 01/05/2018 – Bank Of America: Chicago Entrepreneurs Increasing Plans to Hire – Tuesday, May 1, 2018 9:00 am EDT; 01/05/2018 – Teleflex Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 29/05/2018 – DBR [Reg]: Pa. Law Firm Sues Bank of America Over Hacking-Related Wire Transfer

Among 6 analysts covering Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Bank of America had 12 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of BAC in report on Tuesday, February 19 with “Buy” rating. Oppenheimer maintained Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) on Tuesday, March 26 with “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan given on Tuesday, July 9. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, April 17 by Jefferies. BMO Capital Markets upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Tuesday, June 18 report. The stock of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has “Market Perform” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wood given on Friday, July 26.

Among 3 analysts covering Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Masonite International had 9 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Nomura given on Tuesday, February 19. As per Monday, February 25, the company rating was maintained by Stephens.

Masonite International Corporation designs, makes, and sells interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.23 billion. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard , steel, or fiberglass residential doors. It has a 20 P/E ratio. The firm also provides various door components, including interior door facings, agri-fiber and particleboard door cores, MDFs, wood cut-stock components, critical door components, wood veneer door skins, and mineral and particleboard door cores.