Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD Position in International Flavors&Fragra (IFF) Has Upped by $52.74 Million as Stock Price Rose; Tortoise Capital Advisors Holding in Wpx Energy (WPX) Cut as Market Valuation Declined

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd increased its stake in International Flavors&Fragra (IFF) by 212.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd bought 363,704 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.48% . The institutional investor held 535,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $77.62 million, up from 171,296 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd who had been investing in International Flavors&Fragra for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.14% or $5.27 during the last trading session, reaching $122.03. About 1.02 million shares traded. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) has risen 10.46% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.46% the S&P500. Some Historical IFF News: 07/05/2018 – IFF Intends to Finance Cash Portion of Frutarom Acquisition via Existing Cash, New Debt and Around $2.2 Billion in New Equity; 07/05/2018 – Flavour-maker IFF buys rival Frutarom in $7bn deal; 11/04/2018 – IFF Celebrates Positive Transformational Change in 2017 Report; 09/05/2018 – International Flavors Volume Rises More Than Triple Average; 07/05/2018 – Flavor Giant IFF Goes Natural in $6.4 Billion Deal; 07/05/2018 – International Flavors Volume Jumps More Than Nine Times Average; 07/05/2018 – IFF and Frutarom Expect Combined Company to Have Around $5.3 Billion of Revenue in 2018; 15/05/2018 – IFF CEO ANDREAS FIBIG SPEAKS AT TEL AVIV CONFERENCE; 08/05/2018 – INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS & FRAGRANCES INC IFF.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $171 FROM $168; 20/04/2018 – International Flavors Volume Rises More Than Quadruple Average

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Wpx Energy Inc. (WPX) by 4.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc sold 28,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.09% . The hedge fund held 672,993 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.75M, down from 701,793 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Wpx Energy Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.16B market cap company. The stock increased 12.84% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $12.39. About 15.07 million shares traded or 70.61% up from the average. WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) has declined 45.08% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.08% the S&P500. Some Historical WPX News: 09/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC WPX.N SAYS NOTES WERE PRICED AT 100.000% OF PAR; 16/03/2018 – WPX ENERGY’S CFR TO Ba3 FROM B2 BY MOODY’S; 13/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC WPX.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $19 FROM $17; 06/03/2018 Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of WPX Energy, Inc. (WPX) Investors; 20/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY – ENTERED SECOND AMENDMENT TO SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT AND FIRST AMENDMENT TO GUARANTY AND COLLATERAL AGREEMENT; 17/04/2018 – WPX Energy: $628.4 M Aggregate Principal Amount of the 2022 Notes Were Validly Tendered; 02/05/2018 – WPX Energy 1Q Loss $115M; 17/04/2018 – WPX Energy: $328.7 M Aggregate Principal Amount of the 2020 Notes Were Validly Tendered; 23/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY SAYS $40.8M OF 2023 NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED; 17/05/2018 – WPX Energy Favored by 8 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show

More notable recent International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “International Flavors & Fragrances falls after outlook cut for 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “IFF Celebrates Opening of New Innovation Center in Holmdel’s Historic Bell Works – StreetInsider.com” published on September 16, 2019, Stockhouse.com published: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: LB GTT IFF: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines – Stockhouse” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) were released by: Stockhouse.com and their article: “Class Action Reminder – NGHC, IFF & GVA – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC – Stockhouse” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “INVESTOR ACTION NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100000 to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd, which manages about $3.70 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 190,960 shares to 2,167 shares, valued at $356,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wix Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) by 420,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 413,289 shares, and cut its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.22, from 1.58 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 33 investors sold IFF shares while 133 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 76.80 million shares or 8.76% more from 70.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 0.18% in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) or 1.99 million shares. Trillium Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0.87% or 123,744 shares. Hsbc Public stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF). Blair William Il holds 14,828 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Panagora Asset Management Inc reported 17,098 shares. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insur reported 3.46 million shares stake. Motco accumulated 32,349 shares. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd (Under Special Management) stated it has 227,900 shares. Royal London Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 42,318 shares. Conning Incorporated reported 0.01% stake. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership accumulated 0.04% or 22,785 shares. Arrow holds 8,993 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Cadinha & Limited Company has 2,000 shares. Whittier invested 0.05% of its portfolio in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF). First Personal Services, a North Carolina-based fund reported 7 shares.

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $15.07B and $15.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nextera Energy Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 4,097 shares to 10,533 shares, valued at $2.16M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Noble Midstream Partners L.P. by 47,204 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.35 million shares, and has risen its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. (NYSEMKT:CQP).

Analysts await WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.12 earnings per share, up 71.43% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.07 per share. WPX’s profit will be $49.95M for 25.81 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.09 actual earnings per share reported by WPX Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.33% EPS growth.