Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD Position In Apple (AAPL) Was Has Boosted; As Coca Cola Co (KO) Stock Value Rose, Capital City Trust Company Has Trimmed Its Position

Capital City Trust Company decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 1.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital City Trust Company sold 13,748 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 868,506 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.70M, down from 882,254 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital City Trust Company who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $233.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $53.13. About 3.35M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 26/04/2018 – Pepsi revenue tops as developing markets make up for weak N. America; 15/05/2018 – COCA-COLA AMATIL- CO LOOKS TO APPOINT A NEW DIRECTOR AT OR BEFORE NEXT YEAR’S AGM; 09/03/2018 – COCA-COLA CO – LARRY TANENBAUM O.C. & JUNIOR BRIDGEMAN HAVE SIGNED NON-BINDING LOI TO BUY CANADIAN BOTTLING & DISTRIBUTION BUSINESS; 26/04/2018 – Board of Directors of The Coca-Cola Company Declares Quarterly Dividend; 17/05/2018 – COCA-COLA CO KO.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $48 FROM $45; 07/03/2018 – news.com.au: Coca-Cola factory worker fired after `weeing into a tin’ on the job; 08/03/2018 – ABcann Retains VIRTUE as Agency of Record; 09/03/2018 – TriadBusinessJournal: Former Duke star Grant Hill’s ad with Pepsi-owned Mtn Dew upsets NCAA sponsor Coca-Cola, sources say -…; 25/04/2018 – Hartford HLS Cuts Accenture, Buys More Coca-Cola; 02/05/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK 1Q LOSS 46M LIRAS, EST. LOSS 67.4M LIRAS

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 34.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd bought 80,790 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 312,250 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.31M, up from 231,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $931.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $2.43 during the last trading session, reaching $200.23. About 11.34M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 27/03/2018 – Apple could unveil a 13-inch Retina MacBook and a cheaper 9.7-inch iPad; 09/04/2018 – APPLE GLOBALLY POWERED BY 100% RENEWABLE ENERGY, UP FROM 96%; 02/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer doubles down on his praise of Apple after the company’s second-quarter earnings report; 15/03/2018 – With Qualcomm behind it, Broadcom looks to smaller deals; 05/03/2018 – CNET Taiwan: Apple could release new high-end headphones this year; 10/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs and Apple Plan to Offer a New Credit Card; 28/03/2018 – City of Chicago: Mayor Emanuel, Chicago Public Schools and Northwestern University Team Up with Apple to Support Computer; 10/04/2018 – Fleetsmith Launches Secure, Automated Apple Device Management with Zero-Touch Deployment through Apple DEP; 25/04/2018 – Hometown Source: Maple Apple Bread; 19/03/2018 – AppleInsider: Grading the rumors — assessing #Apple’s possible releases at the Chicago event on March 27

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd, which manages about $3.72 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (NYSE:ICE) by 281,000 shares to 532,745 shares, valued at $40.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 7,688 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 620,677 shares, and cut its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glovista Investments Llc holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 3,347 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D, a New Jersey-based fund reported 3.74M shares. 12,645 were accumulated by Ensemble Capital Limited Com. New York-based Riverpark Advisors Ltd Company has invested 6.45% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Westfield Capital Mngmt LP holds 2.78% or 1.92M shares. Moreover, Btim has 2.63% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 1.02M shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 90,968 shares. Calamos Wealth Management Limited Com holds 3.51% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 129,227 shares. Riverpark Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 4.29% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 98,852 shares. Heritage Wealth has invested 0% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Golub Grp Limited Liability accumulated 246,219 shares. Amalgamated Retail Bank invested 3.29% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, Cambridge Trust Co has 2.64% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Albert D Mason invested 0.36% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Norris Perne French Ltd Liability Partnership Mi stated it has 116,154 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Cap Ltd holds 0.59% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 48.41 million shares. Mutual Of America Management Limited Liability reported 0.35% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Rh Dinel Counsel has invested 2.22% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Legacy Capital Prtnrs invested in 1.81% or 82,791 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System, a California-based fund reported 6.93M shares. Stewart & Patten Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 421,345 shares. Brave Asset Mngmt Inc holds 23,564 shares. Destination Wealth owns 94,493 shares. Boston Rech Management holds 1.73% or 88,589 shares in its portfolio. Stearns Grp has 0.15% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 17,026 shares. Livingston Gru Asset Mngmt (Operating As Southport Management) reported 0.95% stake. Millennium Management Limited Co owns 960,307 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Opus Group Limited Liability Company owns 5,452 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Vanguard Group Inc Inc owns 304.07 million shares for 0.56% of their portfolio. Commonwealth Commercial Bank Of invested in 353,558 shares.

