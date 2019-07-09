Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD Maintains Stake in Bank Amer (BAC); Bath Savings Trust Co Position in Colgate Palmolive Company (CL) Has Trimmed by $478,244

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 16.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd bought 496,560 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3.55 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $97.94 million, up from 3.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $277.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $29.2. About 30.87M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 09/05/2018 – Schneider National at Bank of America Conference May 15; 09/05/2018 – Tactile Systems Technology at Bank of America Conference May 17; 05/03/2018 – Maryland Gov: Bank of America Continues Expansion in Baltimore County, With Plans to Add Several Hundred Jobs in Hunt Valley; 05/04/2018 – BOFA FINANCE: PRICING OF CASH-SETTLED EQUITY-LINKED NOTES; 16/03/2018 – German home shopping channel HSE24 attracts suitors; 09/05/2018 – Spectrum Pharmaceuticals to Present Corporate Update at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Health Care Conference on May; 14/05/2018 – Icon Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 18/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: US gun lobby takes aim at ‘gun-hating’ banks Citi, BofA; 15/03/2018 – HDFC ASSET MANAGEMENT-BOOK-RUNNING MANAGERS FOR IPO ARE KOTAK INVESTMENT BANKING,AXIS CAPITAL,BOFA MERRILL LYNCH,CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS, CLSA INDIA; 25/05/2018 – Zscaler Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 7

Bath Savings Trust Co decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Company (CL) by 10.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bath Savings Trust Co sold 7,033 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 62,681 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.30 million, down from 69,714 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $73.38. About 2.98 million shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 14.99% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 04/05/2018 – Colgate Appoints Henning Jakobsen As Chief Financial Officer And Dennis Hickey As Vice Chairman; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA INTERIM DIV/SHR 11 RUPEES; 27/04/2018 – Colgate’s sales disappoint on tepid Latin America demand; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS SAYS VOLUME GROWTH OF 4 PCT IN QTR; 27/04/2018 – Colgate’s sales disappoint on tepid emerging market demand; 29/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 12; 17/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Webcasts Presentation At The Bernstein 34th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference; 23/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Aims for 100 % Recyclability of Plastics in Packaging Across All Its Pdt Categories by 2025; 04/05/2018 – Subscribers: Disregard Colgate-Palmolive Earnings Headline; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Net $634M

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.72 EPS, down 6.49% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.77 per share. CL’s profit will be $618.13 million for 25.48 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual EPS reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.46% EPS growth.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $372,590 activity.