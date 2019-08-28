Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD Lowered Teva Pharmaceutical Inds LTD (TEVA) Position; Costco Wholesale (COST)’s Sentiment Is 1.26

Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 556 institutional investors increased or opened new positions, while 441 decreased and sold their holdings in Costco Wholesale Corp. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 300.70 million shares, down from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Costco Wholesale Corp in top ten positions increased from 50 to 56 for an increase of 6. Sold All: 49 Reduced: 392 Increased: 437 New Position: 119.

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd decreased Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (TEVA) stake by 46.32% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd sold 1.69 million shares as Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (TEVA)’s stock declined 47.93%. The Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd holds 1.96 million shares with $30.79 million value, down from 3.66M last quarter. Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd now has $8.11B valuation. The stock increased 3.78% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $6.96. About 7.77 million shares traded. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has declined 66.58% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TEVA News: 15/05/2018 – TEVA REPORTS PUBLICATION OF PHASE III FREMANEZUMAB DATA; 17/04/2018 – HIGHMARK SIGNS OUTCOMES-BASED PACT W/ ASTRAZENECA FOR SYMBICORT; 03/05/2018 – TEVA PHARM: DEVELOPING PEN DEVICE FOR MIGRANE DRUG BUT NO SPECIFIC DATE FOR LAUNCH; 29/03/2018 – Advair ( fluticasone propionate + salmeterol ; GlaxoSmithKline) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 25/04/2018 – Teva Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – INDIVIOR PLC INDV.L – HAS FILED PATENT LAWSUITS AGAINST DR. REDDY’S, ACTAVIS, PAR, ALVOGEN AND TEVA FOR INFRINGEMENT OF PATENT RELATING SUBOXONE; 23/03/2018 – Teva Announces the Launch of a Generic Version of ALOXI(R) in the United States; 28/03/2018 – Xenon Pharmaceuticals Confirms Closing of Transaction with Teva and Announces Preferred Share Exchange Agreement with BVF Partners L.P; 15/05/2018 – Teva Announces Publication of Phase III Trial Data of Fremanezumab for the Preventive Treatment of Episodic Migraine in the; 03/05/2018 – Teva Pharmaceutical Inds 1Q EPS 94c

The stock increased 0.98% or $2.86 during the last trading session, reaching $295.24. About 2.91M shares traded or 59.22% up from the average. Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) has risen 25.80% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 23/03/2018 – Target, Kroger shares rise on merger report, but source tells CNBC there are no talks; 07/03/2018 – PREVIEW: Wall St discounts Costco ahead of quarterly report; 17/04/2018 – Former Costco Wholesale Executives Bring Transparency To Fast Food; 25/05/2018 – Pioneer Core Equity Adds Costco, Exits Comcast, Cuts Apple; 19/04/2018 – EnWave Receives First Repeat Costco Order from Pacific Northwest Division for Moon Cheese; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE MARCH COMP SALES UP 8.6%; 25/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Costco’s IDR at ‘A+’; Outlook Stable; 17/05/2018 – lnstacart faces new challenge with Kroger/Ocado tie-up; 10/05/2018 – Costco E-commerce Maintains Momentum In April Sales Results — MarketWatch; 20/04/2018 – DJ Costco Wholesale Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COST)

Analysts await Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) to report earnings on October, 3. They expect $2.53 earnings per share, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. COST’s profit will be $1.11B for 29.17 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by Costco Wholesale Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.86% EPS growth.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. The company has market cap of $129.84 billion. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. It has a 36.28 P/E ratio. The firm provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Llc holds 10.76% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation for 250,000 shares. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc owns 64,924 shares or 8.26% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Capital Investment Counsel Inc has 7.27% invested in the company for 81,775 shares. The New York-based Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc has invested 6.39% in the stock. Capital Counsel Llc Ny, a New York-based fund reported 360,891 shares.

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd increased Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) stake by 115,000 shares to 334,570 valued at $64.20M in 2019Q1. It also upped Alphabet Inc stake by 10,884 shares and now owns 70,223 shares. Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) was raised too.