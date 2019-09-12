Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD Lowered By $630,520 Its Mellanox Technologies LTD (MLNX) Holding; Profile of 2 Analysts Covering MKS Instruments, Inc. (MKSI)

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd decreased Mellanox Technologies Ltd (MLNX) stake by 27.92% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd sold 5,732 shares as Mellanox Technologies Ltd (MLNX)’s stock declined 6.54%. The Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd holds 14,800 shares with $1.64M value, down from 20,532 last quarter. Mellanox Technologies Ltd now has $6.16B valuation. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $111.07. About 208,591 shares traded. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) has risen 42.92% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.92% the S&P500. Some Historical MLNX News: 29/05/2018 – Mellanox Launches Ground-Breaking Open Hyper-Scalable Enterprise Framework; 17/04/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES LTD MLNX.O FY2018 REV VIEW $1.02 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/04/2018 – Mellanox Sees 2Q Non-GAAP Gross Margins 68.5%-69.5%; 09/04/2018 – Chinese Leading Weather Research Institute Selected Mellanox lnfiniBand, Replacing OmniPath in an Existing Data Center; 17/05/2018 – Mellanox Raises 2Q View To Rev $260M-$270M; 15/05/2018 – Mellanox Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 19/03/2018 – STARBOARD COMMENTS ON MELLANOX’S DECISION TO DELAY ANNUAL MTG; 09/04/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES LTD – CHINESE WEATHER RESEARCH INSTITUTE HAS SELECTED MELLANOX EDR 100 GIGABIT INFINIBAND SOLUTIONS; 17/04/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES LTD SEES FULL YEAR 2018 NON-GAAP GROSS MARGINS OF 68.0 PERCENT TO 69.0 PERCENT; 17/04/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES LTD MLNX.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.03 BLN TO $1.05 BLN

Among 2 analysts covering MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. MKS Instruments has $120 highest and $115 lowest target. $117.50’s average target is 26.49% above currents $92.89 stock price. MKS Instruments had 5 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, April 17, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. On Friday, June 21 the stock rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy”. See MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) latest ratings:

21/06/2019 Broker: Cowen & Co Rating: Buy New Target: $120 Maintain

22/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

15/05/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Susquehanna 123.0000

02/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

17/04/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $100 New Target: $115 Maintain

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd increased Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) stake by 5,000 shares to 479,387 valued at $78.73M in 2019Q2. It also upped Alphabet Inc stake by 550 shares and now owns 70,773 shares. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc was raised too.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $2.21 million activity. SANGHI STEVE also bought $2.21 million worth of Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) on Wednesday, June 5.

Analysts await Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.58 EPS, up 64.58% or $0.62 from last year’s $0.96 per share. MLNX’s profit will be $87.67M for 17.57 P/E if the $1.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.04 actual EPS reported by Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 51.92% EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Mellanox Technologies has $125 highest and $125 lowest target. $125’s average target is 12.54% above currents $111.07 stock price. Mellanox Technologies had 5 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies downgraded Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) on Friday, March 29 to “Hold” rating. The stock of Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by Stifel Nicolaus.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 48 investors sold MLNX shares while 63 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 32.96 million shares or 4.77% less from 34.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Indexiq Advsr Limited Liability Com holds 0.32% or 94,004 shares. Geode Capital Ltd Liability Com reported 46,077 shares. Private Advisor Grp Ltd Liability Corp owns 8,196 shares. 40,108 were reported by Northern Tru. Aperio Grp Limited Company accumulated 824 shares. Havens Advsr Limited Liability Company invested in 82,500 shares or 6.42% of the stock. Whittier Tru Com Of Nevada has invested 0% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Cap Fund Management Sa invested in 11,456 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Citadel Advsr Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) for 174,114 shares. The Delaware-based Tiverton Asset Mngmt Llc has invested 0.02% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Ltd has invested 0.1% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Nuveen Asset Mgmt Lc accumulated 0% or 4,963 shares. Lpl Finance Ltd reported 0% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Perella Weinberg Ptnrs Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership owns 0.57% invested in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) for 118,030 shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 44,126 shares or 0% of the stock.

The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $92.89. About 40,643 shares traded. MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) has declined 8.76% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.76% the S&P500. Some Historical MKSI News: 10/05/2018 – MKS Instruments Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend; 22/03/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS INC MKSI.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $140 FROM $130; 09/05/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS INC – LEE WILL CONTINUE IN HIS CURRENT ROLE AS CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER; 28/03/2018 – MKS Instruments Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $2.09 TO $2.36, EST. $2.06; 24/04/2018 – MKS Instruments Sees 2Q EPS $1.91-EPS $2.18; 11/05/2018 – Congress Asset Company Buys 1.4% Position in MKS Instruments; 09/05/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS: LEE WILL CONTINUE IN HIS CURRENT ROLE AS COO; 24/04/2018 – MKS Instruments 1Q Adj EPS $2.07; 24/04/2018 – MKS Instruments Sees 2Q Rev $550M-$590M