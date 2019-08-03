Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD Lifted Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) Position by $15.15 Million as Shares Declined; Stewart Information Svcs Cor (STC) Position Raised by Yakira Capital Management Inc

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) by 20.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd bought 261,240 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.48% . The institutional investor held 1.51M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $88.99 million, up from 1.25M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Rio Tinto Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $91.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.29% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $53.28. About 3.17 million shares traded or 32.81% up from the average. Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) has risen 8.54% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.54% the S&P500. Some Historical RIO News: 27/03/2018 – SEC: RIO TINTO, FORMER TOP EXECUTIVES CHARGED WITH FRAUD -; 16/03/2018 – NEW CHILE GOVERNMENT MULLING WHETHER TO BACK MOVE TO BLOCK SQM STAKE SALE TO CHINESE LITHIUM FIRM -TOP GOVT OFFICIAL; 20/04/2018 – MCA announces Rio Tinto & Proudfoot as Best International Project Finalists for Mongolian MOS Engagement; 10/05/2018 – Alcoa, Rio Tinto, Canada and Quebec Governments to Invest Combined C$188M; 28/03/2018 – SYDNEY/JAKARTA — Anglo-Australian miner Rio Tinto is selling off its last remaining coal mine, becoming the first major resource producer to exit the coal business as carbon emission concerns limit global demand growth; 24/05/2018 – Whitehaven Coal Says Price for Remainder of Winchester South Project Consistent With Earlier Rio Deal; 13/04/2018 – Rio Tinto: Arrangements Include Rusal’s 20% Interest in Queensland Alumina; 27/03/2018 – IGNORE: RIO TINTO, 2 EX-EXECS CHARGED BY SEC REPORTED OCT. 17; 22/03/2018 – Rio Tinto to Sell Winchester South for $200M; 10/05/2018 – Rio Tinto and Alcoa announce world’s first carbon-free aluminium smelting process

Yakira Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Stewart Information Svcs Cor (STC) by 243.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yakira Capital Management Inc bought 139,326 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.61% . The hedge fund held 196,573 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.39 million, up from 57,247 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Stewart Information Svcs Cor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $895.13M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $37.75. About 80,347 shares traded. Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC) has declined 15.65% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.65% the S&P500. Some Historical STC News: 19/03/2018 – STEWART SAYS FIDELITY NATIONAL FINL DEAL VALUED AT ABOUT $1.2B; 19/03/2018 – FITCH REVISES STEWART INFO SVCES’S RTG WATCH TO POSITIVE ON ACQ; 27/03/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors in Stewart Information Services Corporation of an Investigation in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Fidelity National Financial, Inc; 19/04/2018 – Stewart Title Promotes Experienced Sales Director to Support Growth in Eastern Region; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Fidelity National Financial’s Ratings (Baa3 senior) Following Agreement To Acquire Stewart Information Services; Outlook Remains Positive; 19/03/2018 – Fidelity National Financial, Inc. Announces Signing of a Merger Agreement to Acquire Stewart Information Services for $50 per S; 19/03/2018 – Stewart Information Advances Most in More Than Four Years; 03/05/2018 – Stewart Info Services 1Q Loss/Shr 16c; 19/03/2018 – Stewart Announces Agreement to be Acquired by Fidelity National Financial; 19/03/2018 – Stewart Info Services: Deal With Fidelity National Valued at $1.2 Billion

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd, which manages about $3.72 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 7,688 shares to 620,677 shares, valued at $96.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) by 1.69 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.96 million shares, and cut its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Investors sentiment is 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 10 investors sold STC shares while 40 reduced holdings. only 13 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 19.48 million shares or 1.73% less from 19.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems stated it has 0% in Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC). American Int Gp reported 17,721 shares stake. Barclays Public Ltd Company has 32,740 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Legal & General Gru Public Ltd owns 56,787 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Marshall Wace Llp holds 0% or 21 shares in its portfolio. Northern Corp invested in 308,981 shares. The Washington-based Fisher Asset Management Llc has invested 0% in Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC). The New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC). 20,820 are owned by Opus Grp Ltd Llc. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP owns 1.96 million shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys reported 36,599 shares stake. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% in Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC) or 23,000 shares. Credit Suisse Ag, Switzerland-based fund reported 27,208 shares. Yakira Capital Management Inc invested in 196,573 shares or 2.4% of the stock. The New York-based Mutual Of America Capital Management Limited Company has invested 0% in Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC).

Yakira Capital Management Inc, which manages about $188.00 million and $349.65 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value (CLM) by 129,688 shares to 1.49 million shares, valued at $18.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 20,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 46,061 shares, and cut its stake in Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:DISCK).