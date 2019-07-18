Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD Lifted Its At&T (T) Stake by $13.95 Million as Stock Value Rose; Evertec Com (EVTC) Shareholder Pinebridge Investments LP Has Trimmed Its Holding as Market Value Declined

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 23.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd bought 450,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.40M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.29M, up from 1.95 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $241.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $33.12. About 21.52 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 05/03/2018 – AT&T 700 MHz Memorandum Opinion and Order; 22/03/2018 – Future of TV in balance as AT&T, Time Warner plead merger case; 15/03/2018 – Streaming Soon: A Fight Over AT&T, Time Warner, and the Future of TV; 19/03/2018 – AT&T MERGER TRIAL OPENS WITH CONFLICT OVER INTERNAL DOCUMENTS; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FEDERAL COMMUNICATIONS COMMISSION INVESTIGATING REPORTED FLAW IN CELL PHONE LOCATION TRACKING WEBSITE LOCATIONSMART -STATEMENT; 27/03/2018 – RadioResource: AT&T Launches Public-Safety Core, FirstNet Subscribers to Transition by May; 19/04/2018 – AT&T RESTS CASE IN U.S. TRIAL OVER TIME WARNER DEAL; 08/03/2018 – CORRECTED-AU OPTRONICS 2409.TW (NOT ASUSTEK COMPUTER 2357.TW ) SAYS FEB SALES AT T$22.7 BLN; 13/03/2018 – RadioResource: AT&T to Release RFP for Second Carrier-Integrated MCPTT Offering; 29/03/2018 – Exclusive: AT&T Develops Networking Switch, in Blow to Cisco

Pinebridge Investments Lp decreased its stake in Evertec Inc Com (EVTC) by 25.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinebridge Investments Lp sold 13,394 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.09% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 39,079 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09 million, down from 52,473 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinebridge Investments Lp who had been investing in Evertec Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.37 billion market cap company. It closed at $32.81 lastly. It is down 29.07% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.64% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Taylor Frigon Capital Mngmt stated it has 26,800 shares or 0.65% of all its holdings. 143,826 are owned by Advisor Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corp. Fincl Architects Inc accumulated 3,370 shares. Fiduciary Tru accumulated 348,378 shares. Gladius Management Lp invested in 137,540 shares. Colonial Tru Advisors holds 35,318 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Palouse Cap Mgmt reported 2.5% stake. Moreover, Hendershot Investments has 0.08% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Essex Inv Mngmt Lc invested 0.22% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Gideon Capital Advisors holds 8,555 shares. Amica Retiree Med reported 40,712 shares. Cadence Bank & Trust Na holds 0.58% or 47,275 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 1.63% or 5.14M shares in its portfolio. Cwm Lc holds 0.25% or 394,859 shares. California-based Clarivest Asset Ltd has invested 0.01% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd, which manages about $3.72 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 7,688 shares to 620,677 shares, valued at $96.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 140,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 817,250 shares, and cut its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (NYSE:ICE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 10 investors sold EVTC shares while 68 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 53.48 million shares or 3.38% less from 55.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street Corporation reported 0% in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC). Millennium Management Llc accumulated 1.64M shares. Vanguard Gru reported 6.56M shares. Navellier & Assoc stated it has 0.31% of its portfolio in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement accumulated 25,048 shares. Copper Rock Prtn Ltd Co invested 1.59% of its portfolio in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC). Amalgamated Bancorp, a New York-based fund reported 9,913 shares. Ameriprise holds 508,916 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Missouri-based Amer Century Inc has invested 0.03% in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC). Mackay Shields Ltd Com, a New York-based fund reported 13,967 shares. Driehaus Mgmt Lc reported 165,357 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Citadel Ltd Llc holds 70,026 shares. 28,142 are held by Zacks Invest. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc stated it has 0.01% in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC). Voloridge Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 27,858 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

