Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD Lifted At&T (T) Position by $13.95 Million; Market Valuation Rose; Sawgrass Asset Management Stake in Intel Com (INTC) Has Boosted by $19.20 Million

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Intel Corp Com (INTC) by 600.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc bought 362,322 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 422,646 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.70 million, up from 60,324 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $202.85 billion market cap company. It closed at $45.79 lastly. It is down 6.00% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 08/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE – COMPANIES INCLUDING AMAZON, INTEL AND AIRBUS VIE TO TAKE PART IN DRONE TESTS THAT U.S. WILL ANNOUNCE WEDNESDAY; 08/05/2018 – VENUENEXT GETS INVESTMENT FROM INTEL CAPITAL; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – QTRLY MODEM/ADJACENCIES GROWTH OF 4% YOY; 26/04/2018 – INTEL SEES 2Q REV. $16.3B +/- $500M, EST. $15.6B; 19/03/2018 – Sen. Rich Burr: Advisory: Senate Intel Committee Members to Hold Press Conference Tuesday to Preview Election Security Findings; 08/05/2018 – INTEL CAPITAL REPORTS OVER $70M NEW INVESTMENTS IN 12 STARTUPS; 26/04/2018 – Tesla Head of Autopilot Jim Keller Leaves to Join Intel; 27/04/2018 – Four U.S. tech companies â€” Amazon, Microsoft, Intel and Google â€” were among the top 10 employers for approved H-1B applications in FY 2017, according to a new study; 26/04/2018 – Intel Sees 2Q EPS 85c; 15/05/2018 – Polar Capital Adds Intel, Exits J&J, Cuts Validus: 13F

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 23.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd bought 450,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 2.40M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.29M, up from 1.95 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $255.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $34.96. About 24.05M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 22/03/2018 – AT&TPUBLICPOLICY: AT&T COMMENDS FCC FOR TAKING BOLD STEPS TO FA; 09/03/2018 – Sara Fischer: BREAKING … AT&T has released its pre-trial briefing. In it they assert that the model the DOJ is using to; 23/04/2018 – iPhone Blog: AT&T, Verizon investigated for eSIM antitrust after complaint by Apple; 13/03/2018 – JUDGE DENIES U.S. MOVE TO EXCLUDE AT&T ARBITRATION OFFER; 30/04/2018 – Judge in AT&T-Time Warner Case Sets June 12 Hearing to Announce Ruling on Deal; 19/03/2018 – JUDGE WEIGHING ARGUMENTS FROM DOJ, AT&T ON DAY 1 OF TRIAL; 25/04/2018 – AT&T CFO: FUNDING FOR TIME WARNER PURCHASE IS `IN PLACE’; 11/04/2018 – AT&T Judge Questions U.S. Expert on Higher-Pay-TV-Prices Theory; 12/03/2018 – Buying IBM, Amazon, Selling DowDuPont, AT&T — Barrons.com; 15/05/2018 – AT&T Chief Executive Officer Provides an Update at JP Morgan Conference

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd, which manages about $3.72B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 50,465 shares to 150,360 shares, valued at $43.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intercontinental Exchange In (NYSE:ICE) by 281,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 532,745 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4.

