Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD Lifted At&T (T) Holding by $13.95 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Facebook (FB) Holding Held by Taylor Asset Management Inc

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 23.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd bought 450,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 2.40M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.29M, up from 1.95 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $246.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $33.74. About 17.79M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 07/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S ASE 2311.TW SAYS FEB SALES AT T$19 BLN; 11/04/2018 – AT&T Judge Questions U.S. Expert on Higher-Pay-TV-Prices Theory; 25/04/2018 – AT&T INC SAYS “IMPACT OF THE USF CHANGE WAS TO DECREASE OPERATING REVENUES AND EXPENSES APPROXIMATELY $900 MILLION IN 2018”; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q Business Solutions Wireless Service Revenue $1.79B; 18/04/2018 – AT&T Scraps IPO of Vrio Unit in Setback for Debt Reduction Push; 11/05/2018 – Daily Beast: Not Just Michael Cohen: AT&T Hit Up Other Allies For Trump Intel; 10/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S CHINA STEEL 2002.TW SAYS MARCH SALES AT T$33.9 BLN; 25/04/2018 – AT&T CFO JOHN STEPHENS CONCLUDES EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 11/05/2018 – AT&T SAYS WASHINGTON POLICY CHIEF QUINN TO RETIRE; 29/05/2018 – AT&T and Google Cloud Team Up to Connect Customers to the Cloud

Taylor Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 81.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taylor Asset Management Inc bought 26,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 57,800 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.64 million, up from 31,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taylor Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $538.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.79% or $3.25 during the last trading session, reaching $184.98. About 11.18 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 24/04/2018 – Rep. Kinzinger: WSPY News: Kinzinger Questions Facebook CEO at E&C Hearing; 01/05/2018 – The speakers, one of which will come with a camera and a touch screen, will connect directly to Facebook Messenger. They will also come equipped with a smart voice assistant that’s tied to Facebook’s artificial intelligence program, M; 26/04/2018 – Facebook set to soar at the open after earnings beat; 08/04/2018 – Facebook has asked several major U.S. hospitals to share anonymized data about their patients; 24/04/2018 – FACEBOOK GIVES UPDATE ON TARGETING OPTIONS REVIEW; 18/04/2018 – Facebook is scrambling to regain trust of its users after the Cambridge Analytica scandal; 21/03/2018 – FACEBOOK’S ZUCKERBERG SAID TO SPEAK IN 24 HOURS; 21/03/2018 – Facebook looks ‘radioactive’ after brutal sell-off, says market watcher; 10/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Faces Congress: Facebook Gets Support from a Republican Senator; 13/04/2018 – Poverty with a human face and a Facebook page

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $124,035 activity.

Taylor Asset Management Inc, which manages about $153.55M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mdc Partners Inc (NASDAQ:MDCA) by 619,460 shares to 257,631 shares, valued at $580,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Assured Guaranty Ltd (NYSE:AGO) by 106,304 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 550,650 shares, and cut its stake in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL).

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd, which manages about $3.72 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 50,465 shares to 150,360 shares, valued at $43.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wix Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) by 80,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 833,289 shares, and cut its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

