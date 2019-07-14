Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD Increased Nvidia (NVDA) Position by $33.17 Million; Moors & Cabot Stake in Pepsico (PEP) Has Cut by $307,440

Moors & Cabot Inc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 2.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moors & Cabot Inc sold 2,520 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 82,465 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.10 million, down from 84,985 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $186.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $133.28. About 4.48 million shares traded or 3.39% up from the average. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 25/05/2018 – Dean Best: Breaking: The first acquisition in food for some time by @PepsiCo, striking deal to buy US healthy snacks firm; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi said it plans to increase marketing spending on Pepsi drinks in the US to regain momentum; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo: To Responsibly Step Up Investments in Core Carbonated Soft Drinks; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees 2018 Net Capital Spending About $3.6B; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees 2018 Organic Revenue Growth at Least in Line with 2017 2.3%; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Bond Trading 16x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 05/03/2018 – BUNDABERG BREWED DRINKS – BUNDABERG TO REMAIN SEPARATE BUSINESS ENTITY BUT TO BE DISTRIBUTED IN U.S. THROUGH PEPSI’S NETWORK; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES DR PEPPER SNAPPLE RATINGS TO BAA2; ASSIGNS RATINGS TO FUND KEURIG DR PEPPER TRANSACTION; 23/05/2018 – PepsiCo North America Nutrition and The Hatchery Chicago Partner to Further Innovation in the Food Industry; 24/04/2018 – Sabra Launches a New Limited-Edition Flavor for Spring – Sweet & Smoky BBQ Hummus with Jackfruit and Smoked Paprika

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 64.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd bought 185,310 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 474,387 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $85.18M, up from 289,077 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $167.61. About 12.09 million shares traded or 6.60% up from the average. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 37.51% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.94% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA EXECUTIVES SPEAK ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 27/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Nvidia suspends self-driving tests globally; 18/04/2018 – Some of the major market leaders getting back in the saddle again! $AMZN $BA $CAT $GOOGL and $NVDA all surging and nearing their recent highs; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA SEES 2Q REV. $3.10B PLUS OR MINUS TWO %, EST. $2.95B; 30/05/2018 – Acer Announces New Servers Powered by NVIDIA Tesla GPUs at GTC Taiwan 2018; 19/04/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSMC) is the largest semiconductor foundry company in the world and also makes chips for leading technology firms such as Apple and Nvidia; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA TEMPORARILY SUSPENDED SELF DRIVING TESTING ACROSS GLOBE AFTER UBER FATALITY – COMPANY; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia Self-driving Simulator Not Meant To Replace Real-world Testing — MarketWatch; 30/05/2018 – Nvidia Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Bank of America says buy Nvidia because of leadership in gaming business

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd, which manages about $3.72B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) by 1.69 million shares to 1.96 million shares, valued at $30.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD) by 182,215 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,780 shares, and cut its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tocqueville Asset Lp owns 0.88% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 368,510 shares. Evergreen Capital Management Limited Liability Corp accumulated 1,332 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Hilltop Incorporated reported 1,512 shares. Bridges Invest Mgmt stated it has 0.06% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Ballentine owns 0.03% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 2,816 shares. Ssi Investment Management reported 1,636 shares stake. Bank & Trust Hapoalim Bm holds 17,832 shares. Tcw Group has invested 1.16% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Todd Asset Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.51% or 100,476 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Com holds 101,300 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Huntington Natl Bank reported 0% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). American Mngmt Company accumulated 1.1% or 21,491 shares. Asset Mgmt One has invested 0.28% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Hartline Corporation has 65,484 shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma accumulated 7,017 shares.

Moors & Cabot Inc, which manages about $735.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 18,856 shares to 184,860 shares, valued at $14.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Allergan Plc by 2,491 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,734 shares, and has risen its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT).

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Forbes J M Llp owns 73,449 shares. 145,600 are held by Markel. Etrade Cap Ltd Liability Company holds 52,774 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. M&R owns 53,148 shares. 39,361 are held by First Personal Svcs. Amer Money Ltd Liability Co reported 29,839 shares. Choate Invest reported 29,947 shares stake. Fairfield Bush Company owns 1.96% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 48,128 shares. Lifeplan Gp holds 1,674 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. 2.38M were reported by Us National Bank De. Meyer Handelman invested 1.86% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Parsec Fincl Mngmt reported 219,750 shares or 1.71% of all its holdings. Rbo & Co Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 3.39% or 115,096 shares. Corda Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 3.61% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 254,386 shares. Rosenbaum Jay D invested 2.61% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).