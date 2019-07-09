Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD Increased Its Hdfc Bank LTD (HDB) Position by $38.53 Million; Mfs Multimarket Income Tr (MMT) Holder 1607 Capital Partners Cut Position by $1.27 Million

1607 Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Mfs Multimarket Income Tr (MMT) by 20.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1607 Capital Partners Llc sold 254,499 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 1.00M shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.70M, down from 1.26M at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1607 Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Mfs Multimarket Income Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $378.09M market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $5.84. About 92,954 shares traded. MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) has risen 5.04% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.61% the S&P500.

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (HDB) by 98.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd bought 335,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 676,600 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $78.43M, up from 341,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Hdfc Bank Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $93.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $124.29. About 580,816 shares traded. HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) has risen 14.95% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical HDB News: 19/03/2018 – BARINGS, HDFC FINAL BIDDERS FOR CAN FIN HOMES: ECONOMIC TIMES; 15/03/2018 – OnlyStockTips: HDFC top bidder to acquire stake in Can Fin Homes; 21/05/2018 – HDFC: CONDUCTED NON-DEAL ROADSHOWS IN U.K., EUROPE MAY 14-18; 13/04/2018 – HDFC BANK LTD HDBK.NS SAYS CO PROPOSES TO RAISE FUNDS UP TO A TOTAL AMOUNT OF 500 BLN RUPEES IN NEXT TWELVE MONTHS VIA PRIVATE PLACEMENT; 14/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s HDFC eyes Canara Bank’s 30 pct stake in Can Fin Homes – Times of India; 05/03/2018 Indian mortgage lender HDFC raises $291 mln from share sale; 21/04/2018 – INDIA’S HDFC BANK LTD HDBK.NS – CONSENSUS FORECAST FOR MARCH QUARTER PROFIT WAS 48.43 BILLION RUPEES; 04/05/2018 – RAJ OIL MILLS LTD RAJS.NS – SRA APPROVES TRANSFER OF FUNDS FROM ESCROW ACCOUNT WITH HDFC BANK TO CURRENT BANK ACCOUNT OF CO; 03/04/2018 – HDFC SAYS ADDITIONAL PROVISION BEING DONE VOLUNTARILY; 21/04/2018 – INDIA’S HDFC BANK LTD HDBK.NS – MARCH QUARTER NET NPA 0.4 PERCENT VERSUS 0.44 PERCENT PREVIOUS QUARTER

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.46, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 6 investors sold MMT shares while 11 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 11.45 million shares or 5.26% more from 10.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Two Sigma Ltd Liability holds 0% or 19,758 shares. 147,890 are owned by Raymond James & Associate. Cohen & Steers stated it has 468,676 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Cordasco Fincl Networks has invested 0% in MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT). Regions Fin Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT). Wells Fargo Com Mn holds 498,582 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Lc holds 0.08% or 72,846 shares. Raymond James Tru Na invested in 11,764 shares or 0% of the stock. Blackrock holds 0% or 357 shares in its portfolio. Ameriprise Financial Incorporated accumulated 356,195 shares. Comml Bank Of America De holds 0% or 106,124 shares. Lpl Financial Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 133,324 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Stifel Financial Corp owns 0% invested in MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) for 208,278 shares. Moreover, Wealthtrust Axiom Limited Liability has 0.03% invested in MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT). Lakeview Cap Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 15,315 shares.

1607 Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $2.83B and $1.82B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nuveen Select Mat Mun Fd (NIM) by 193,745 shares to 472,382 shares, valued at $4.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackrock Muniholdngs Qlty I (MUS) by 44,118 shares in the quarter, for a total of 113,367 shares, and has risen its stake in Western Asset Premier Bd Fd (WEA).

