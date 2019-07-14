Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD Increased Bp Plc (BP) Stake; Bollard Group Upped Southern Copper (SCCO) Stake By $2.24 Million

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd increased Bp Plc (BP) stake by 65.15% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd acquired 706,490 shares as Bp Plc (BP)’s stock declined 2.04%. The Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd holds 1.79 million shares with $78.30 million value, up from 1.08 million last quarter. Bp Plc now has $138.97B valuation. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $41.21. About 4.35M shares traded. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has declined 9.98% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.41% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 22/03/2018 – lrving Oil, Shell, Enbridge, Energy Safety Canada and BP Set to Share Their OpEx Journeys at IQPC’s Conference on Operational Excellence in Energy, Chemicals & Re; 21/05/2018 – BP DOESN’T WANT CLIMATE DISCLOSURES TO BE TOOL FOR LAWYERS: CEO; 30/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – Q–Lab chemistry Ortho VA263-BP-0144 VA263-AP-18-3314 – 36C26318N0471; 09/04/2018 – BP: Project Producing 1B Cubic Feet of Gas/Day; 18/05/2018 – BP CEO SAYS GROWTH IN U.S. SHALE OUTPUT, OPEC’S ABILITY TO RAISE PRODUCTION WILL WEIGH ON PRICES; 22/05/2018 – SERICA ENERGY PLC SQZ.L – TRANSITION PROCESS OF MOVING OPERATIONAL STAFF AND CONTRACTS FROM BP TO SERICA IS WELL ADVANCED; 24/04/2018 – BP CLOSES DEAL TO BUY STAKE IN KHARAMPUR JV WITH ROSNEFT; 26/04/2018 – BP PLC – APPOINTED HELGE LUND TO SUCCEED CARL-HENRIC SVANBERG AS CHAIRMAN OF BP; 11/04/2018 – RAIFFEISEN SAYS 1 RUBLE CHANGE IN EUR/RUB RATE MEANS 1 BP CET1; 22/05/2018 – SERICA ENERGY PLC SQZ.L – BP HAS DECIDED TO DEFER COMMENCEMENT OF WORK ON R3 WHILE POSITION RELATING TO US SANCTIONS IS BEING CLARIFIED

Bollard Group Llc increased Southern Copper Corp (SCCO) stake by 14.89% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bollard Group Llc acquired 57,512 shares as Southern Copper Corp (SCCO)’s stock rose 14.53%. The Bollard Group Llc holds 443,793 shares with $17.61M value, up from 386,281 last quarter. Southern Copper Corp now has $28.50 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $36.87. About 571,965 shares traded. Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) has declined 31.35% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SCCO News: 19/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER CORP ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY DIV OF $0.30/SHARE; 22/04/2018 – DJ Southern Copper Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCCO); 26/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER SEES STRONG SUPPORT FOR PRICE ON SUPPLY OUTLOOK; 25/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER CORP HAS RESOLVED LEGAL DISPUTE THAT HAD BLOCKED TIA MARIA COPPER PROJECT-CHIEF EXECUTIVE OSCAR GONZALEZ; 25/04/2018 – Southern Copper CEO says legal dispute over Tia Maria resolved; 14/03/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER’S OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 14/03/2018 Moody’s Affirms Southern Copper’s Baa2 Ratings; Changes Outlook To Positive; 25/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER 1Q NET $470.7M; 30/05/2018 – Peru’s Buenaventura seeks deal with Southern on copper project; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER CFO SAYS GLOBAL DEMAND EXCEEDING EXPECTATIONS

Among 2 analysts covering Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Southern Copper had 11 analyst reports since January 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, January 16 by Itau BBA. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, February 19 by Goldman Sachs.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold SCCO shares while 55 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 49.22 million shares or 3.14% less from 50.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio owns 150,091 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi invested in 0.09% or 225,615 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers has 1,383 shares. Creative Planning holds 0.01% in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) or 35,279 shares. World Asset Mgmt Incorporated invested in 13,651 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Indexiq Advsrs Ltd Company reported 0.02% stake. Oppenheimer & Commerce, a New York-based fund reported 6,221 shares. 1,612 are held by Allsquare Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corp. Cornerstone stated it has 199 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Asset Management Inc holds 0.11% or 157,948 shares in its portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0.01% in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO). Delta Asset Lc Tn accumulated 0% or 200 shares. Marketfield Asset Management Ltd owns 114,159 shares or 1.92% of their US portfolio. Co Of Vermont reported 4,000 shares. Pnc Fincl Ser reported 0% stake.