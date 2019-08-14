Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD Holding in Visa (V) Lowered as Share Price Rose; As American Express Co (AXP) Share Price Rose, Intersect Capital Has Increased by $456,165 Its Stake

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 1.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd sold 7,688 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 620,677 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $96.94M, down from 628,365 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $400.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $2.27 during the last trading session, reaching $178.61. About 6.68 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 24/05/2018 – Visa Makes Strategic Investment in YellowPepper to Accelerate Adoption of Mobile Payments and Tokenization in Latin America and the Caribbean; 05/03/2018 U.S. top court turns away dispute involving Iran’s Bank Melli; 10/04/2018 – German Embassy Opens Visa Application Centre in Bahrain in Partnership With VFS Global; 18/04/2018 – VISA NAMES MIKE MILOTICH AS HEAD OF INVESTOR RELATIONS; 21/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE TTSERVICES AWARDED CONTRACT TO PROVIDE CANADIAN VISA APPLICATION CENTRE SERVICES IN 21 COUNTRIES ACROSS THE AMERICAS; 19/04/2018 – New Mexico AG: AG Balderas Announces Settlement with Visa & MasterCard Over Excessive Credit & Debit Card Fees – April 19, 2018; 25/03/2018 – Czech Visa Application Centres Launched in Changsha, Jinan, and Fuzhou in P.R. China; 01/04/2018 – SAUDI ARABIA TOURIST VISA REGULATION COMPLETE; 23/03/2018 – Two more top Visa executives have exited the company – under very different circumstances One left for a CEO role, while the other amid controversy; 13/04/2018 – VFS Global Launches One-stop Visa Centres for Malaysia in Riyadh and Jeddah in KSA

Intersect Capital Llc increased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 185.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intersect Capital Llc bought 4,185 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 6,445 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $704,000, up from 2,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intersect Capital Llc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.91% or $2.37 during the last trading session, reaching $126.32. About 3.17M shares traded or 1.10% up from the average. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO RISE IN QTRLY EXPENSES PRIMARILY REFLECTED GROWTH IN REWARDS EXPENSES, OTHER COSTS ASSOCIATED WITH INCREASED CARD MEMBER SPENDING; 23/03/2018 – Fitch Downgrades American Express’ Short-Term Deposit Ratings on Criteria Change; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To American Express 2018-1 Card Abs; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Rev $9.72B; 30/05/2018 – DAL: SEES $3B/YEAR REVENUE FROM AMERICAN EXPRESS PARTNERSHIP; 08/03/2018 – Is More of the Same Enough for American Express? — Heard on the Street; 15/03/2018 – American Express: Feb. 28 U.S. Consumer Services 30-Days Past Due Loans 1.4% of Total; 15/03/2018 – American Express Feb. Delinquencies and Write-Offs (Table); 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Rev $9.7B; 20/04/2018 – DJ American Express Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AXP)

More notable recent American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “3 Surprising Stocks Hitting New Highs Last Week – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “A Look At American Express Company’s (NYSE:AXP) Exceptional Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “American Express (AXP) to acquire acompaytm – StreetInsider.com” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Put Traders Make a Rare Appearance Ahead of American Express Earnings – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is It Time To Consider Buying American Express Company (NYSE:AXP)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 300 were accumulated by Trust Department Mb Bank & Trust N A. 3,680 were accumulated by Van Den Berg Mngmt I. Destination Wealth Mgmt reported 859 shares. Matrix Asset Advsrs Inc New York stated it has 0.05% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). First Fincl In has 0.12% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 584,745 shares. Spinnaker Trust owns 4,195 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.09M shares. Davenport And Co Limited Com accumulated 51,689 shares. Nomura Holdg holds 0% or 6,063 shares. Kistler reported 2,042 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Mount Vernon Assocs Inc Md accumulated 16,971 shares. Hexavest Inc owns 0.69% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 497,537 shares. Tompkins Corporation accumulated 0.09% or 4,244 shares. Torray Limited Liability Company holds 206,379 shares.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $171,130 activity.

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd, which manages about $3.72B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 115,000 shares to 334,570 shares, valued at $64.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hdfc Bank Ltd (NYSE:HDB) by 335,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 676,600 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wetherby Asset Mngmt holds 0.83% or 42,514 shares. Navellier And Assoc Inc invested in 0.84% or 34,673 shares. Sit has 0.97% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Liability Co stated it has 1.35% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Fin Counselors Inc has invested 0.96% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Jacobs And Ca stated it has 109,868 shares or 2.92% of all its holdings. Staley Cap Advisers owns 2,093 shares. Birinyi Associate Incorporated reported 8,900 shares. Laurion Cap Management Limited Partnership invested in 0% or 200 shares. Btc Capital Management Inc has invested 0.55% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership accumulated 0% or 18,664 shares. Mason Street Advsr Lc invested 0.81% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Boys Arnold & holds 0.31% or 13,241 shares. Churchill Mngmt has invested 0.26% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Guggenheim Cap Limited Company invested in 285,645 shares.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20 billion for 31.23 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.