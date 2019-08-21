Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD Holding in Nova Measuring Instruments L (NVMI) Has Cut by $3.80 Million as Shares Rose; Rothschild Investment Has Lowered Its Boeing Company (BA) Position by $2.29 Million as Share Price Declined

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd decreased its stake in Nova Measuring Instruments L (NVMI) by 8.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd sold 151,870 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.06% . The institutional investor held 1.61 million shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.48M, down from 1.76M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Nova Measuring Instruments L for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $799.24 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $28.58. About 5,442 shares traded. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) has risen 4.35% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical NVMI News: 19/04/2018 – Nova Measuring Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Nova Measuring Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Nova 1Q EPS $0.49

Rothschild Investment Corp decreased its stake in Boeing Company (BA) by 13.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rothschild Investment Corp sold 6,010 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 39,453 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.05 million, down from 45,463 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp who had been investing in Boeing Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $187.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $333.35. About 99,469 shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 17/05/2018 – Dubai Aerospace in talks with Airbus, Boeing over order for 400 jets; 08/05/2018 – BRAZIL DEFENSE MINISTER SAYS EMBRAER-BOEING TIE-UP TALKS ARE IN ADVANCED STAGES; 18/05/2018 – Boeing 737 Crashes At Airport In Cuba: Reports — MarketWatch; 06/03/2018 – Boeing 787-9 “Dreamliner” to Join Hawaiian Airlines Fleet; 04/04/2018 – BOEING – EXPANDING COMMERCIAL SERVICES CAPABILITY IN LATIN AMERICA WITH NEW CUSTOMER ORDERS FROM GOL AIRLINES & AEROMEXICO; 04/04/2018 – Boeing says India’s Jet Airways signs firm order for 75 737 MAX jets; 13/04/2018 – Rolls-Royce to Work With Boeing and Affected Airlines to Minimize Disruption; 18/05/2018 – IAG ICAG.L CEO SAYS WILL NOT MAKE HOSTILE BID FOR NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE NWC.OL , WILL NOT ENGAGE IN A BIDDING WAR; 12/04/2018 – EMBRAER COMMERCIAL CEO DECLINES COMMENT ON REPORTS EMBRAER CLOSE TO SELLING CONTROL OF COMMERCIAL JET ARM TO BOEING BA.N; 06/04/2018 – US secondary loan prices weaken amid tariff threats

Rothschild Investment Corp, which manages about $1.10 billion and $852.69M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comcast Corporation Class A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 17,152 shares to 38,947 shares, valued at $1.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) by 56,467 shares in the quarter, for a total of 226,578 shares, and has risen its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc Com (NYSE:PM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. James Research holds 12 shares. Overbrook Mgmt owns 20,218 shares. Eagle Advsr Lc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Tokio Marine Asset Mgmt Ltd accumulated 0.09% or 1,324 shares. Bouchey Fincl Grp Limited invested 0.12% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Valley Advisers holds 0.28% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 2,577 shares. West Oak Capital Ltd Com accumulated 2,149 shares. Ipswich Investment Mgmt Incorporated invested 0.08% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Pnc holds 1.11 million shares. Cullen Capital Management holds 1.21% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 80,125 shares. Lawson Kroeker Inv Inc Ne has invested 5.09% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Fulton Comml Bank Na reported 0.3% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). South State Corporation accumulated 36,017 shares. Moreover, Motco has 0.02% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 500 shares. Rowland & Com Counsel Adv holds 0% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 1,572 shares.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36B for 34.58 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd, which manages about $3.72 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (NYSE:HDB) by 335,000 shares to 676,600 shares, valued at $78.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 450,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.40M shares, and has risen its stake in Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa (NYSE:ITUB).