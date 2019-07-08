Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD Has Upped Its Valero Energy New (VLO) Holding by $28.64 Million as Market Value Declined; As Gaslog LTD (GLOG) Share Value Declined, Holder Fairview Capital Investment Management Decreased by $586,942 Its Holding

Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Gaslog Ltd (GLOG) by 1.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc sold 34,526 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.04% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.70 million shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.11M, down from 2.73 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Gaslog Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $14.21. About 171,764 shares traded. GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG) has declined 13.28% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.71% the S&P500. Some Historical GLOG News: 11/05/2018 – GasLog Ltd. Announces Election of Directors at 2018 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders; 27/04/2018 – GASLOG 1Q REV. $77.1M; 15/05/2018 – GasLog Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – GASLOG BOOSTS QUARTER DIVIDEND TO 15C/SHR, FROM 14C, EST. 15C; 04/05/2018 – GASLOG LTD QUARTERLY ADJUSTED LOSS PER SHARE $0.01; 21/03/2018 – GASLOG PARTNERS LP ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF GASLOG GIBRALTAR FOR $207; 23/03/2018 – GASLOG LTD GLOG.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $17.5 FROM $17; 30/05/2018 – GASLOG LTD – GASLOG PARTNERS LP HAS RIGHT TO ACQUIRE VESSEL DELIVERED INTO CHARTER PURSUANT TO OMNIBUS AGREEMENT BETWEEN CO AND GASLOG PARTNERS; 21/03/2018 – GLOG0 – GASLOG PARTNERS LP: PURCHASE OF GASLOG GIBRALTAR FOR; 30/05/2018 – GASLOG – GASLOG PARTNERS’ POTENTIAL DROPDOWN PIPELINE TO INCREASE TO 9 LNG CARRIERS WITH CHARTER LENGTH OF 5 YRS OR MORE DUE TO RIGHT TO ACQUIRE VESSEL

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (VLO) by 51.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd bought 341,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.01M shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $85.28 million, up from 664,265 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Valero Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $81.4. About 1.80M shares traded. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 28.05% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.48% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 19/04/2018 – VLO: Wtf is going on??; 19/04/2018 – LILLIAN RIOJAS, VALERO SPOKESWOMAN, COMMENTS BY EMAIL; 26/04/2018 – VALERO SEES 2018 RIN COSTS $500M-$600M; $200M BELOW PRIOR EST; 13/03/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP VLO.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $105 FROM $99; 26/04/2018 – Valero Energy First-Quarter Profit Jumps 54%, Beats Analyst Expectations; 23/04/2018 – Valero Reports Power Disruption at Corpus Christi, Texas Refinery; 06/03/2018 – Valero Energy: Michael S. Ciskowski to Retire as Financial Chief, Effective May 3; 23/04/2018 – Trump’s revenge: U.S. oil floods Europe, hurting OPEC and Russia; 30/04/2018 – The combined company that would leapfrog Valero Energy as the largest U.S. refiner by capacity; 04/05/2018 – Valero Energy Corporation Will Attend The Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 58 investors sold VLO shares while 273 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 309.77 million shares or 4.88% less from 325.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natl Asset Management invested in 5,352 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Mcf Advisors Lc invested in 575 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Affinity Inv Advsrs Ltd Llc owns 78,107 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Lc holds 0.12% or 1.96 million shares. Agf Investments Inc owns 20,962 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Hilltop Hldg Inc reported 3,491 shares. Reilly Fincl Advsrs Limited Co accumulated 89,415 shares. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Limited Liability invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). First Allied Advisory Svcs Incorporated owns 22,483 shares. Chicago Equity Partners Limited Co holds 0.12% or 35,970 shares. Ajo Ltd Partnership, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 2.17M shares. Mitchell Group Inc accumulated 25,800 shares or 2.33% of the stock. 67,410 are owned by Pillar Pacific Capital Mgmt Ltd Co. New England Rech And Mgmt has invested 0.68% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Mirae Asset Glob Invests Company Ltd reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO).

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd, which manages about $3.72B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 176,925 shares to 753,340 shares, valued at $63.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 140,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 817,250 shares, and cut its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM).

Since February 20, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $84,970 activity.

Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.38 billion and $1.87B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY) by 19,004 shares to 798,233 shares, valued at $53.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Northern Trust Corp (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 15,970 shares in the quarter, for a total of 474,476 shares, and has risen its stake in Siriusxm.