Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD Has Upped Hdfc Bank LTD (HDB) Holding; Optimizerx (OPRX) Shorts Increased By 16.73%

Optimizerx Corporation (NASDAQ:OPRX) had an increase of 16.73% in short interest. OPRX’s SI was 207,900 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 16.73% from 178,100 shares previously. With 113,300 avg volume, 2 days are for Optimizerx Corporation (NASDAQ:OPRX)’s short sellers to cover OPRX’s short positions. The SI to Optimizerx Corporation’s float is 2.17%. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $14.36. About 123,884 shares traded. OptimizeRx Corporation (NASDAQ:OPRX) has risen 49.41% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.41% the S&P500.

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd increased Hdfc Bank Ltd (HDB) stake by 98.07% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd acquired 335,000 shares as Hdfc Bank Ltd (HDB)’s stock declined 0.86%. The Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd holds 676,600 shares with $78.43 million value, up from 341,600 last quarter. Hdfc Bank Ltd now has $85.79 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.15% or $2.35 during the last trading session, reaching $111.79. About 569,008 shares traded. HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) has risen 8.51% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.51% the S&P500. Some Historical HDB News: 30/05/2018 – HDFC Earnings Likely to Get a Boost on India’s Urbanization Push; 03/04/2018 – HDFC: PROPOSES TO MAKE ADDL SPECIAL PROVISION OF INR800M; 19/03/2018 – HDFC AMC SEEKS PLACEMENT BEFORE FILING RED HERRING PROSPECTUS; 05/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s MedGenome raises funds from HDFC group firms – Mint; 03/04/2018 – HDFC SAYS DIDN’T SELL ANY LOANS DURING 4Q; 16/04/2018 – HDFC SAYS AMC UNIT MADE PROFIT OF INR7.22B FOR FY18; 18/04/2018 – HDFC STANDARD LIFE 4Q NET INCOME 3.39B RUPEES; 16/03/2018 – NDTV: Comparison Of Bank Of India, SBI, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank FD Interest Rates; 30/04/2018 – HDFC FINAL DIV/SHR 16.50 RUPEES; 20/03/2018 – ANI: #Watch: Armed robbers loot Rs.18 lakh outside HDFC bank on 20 March on Ludhiana-Ferozepur road. (Source: CCTV)…

OptimizeRx Corporation provides technology solutions for health care industry. The company has market cap of $176.32 million. The firm offers pharmaceutical manufacturers a direct to physician channel for communicating and promoting their products. It has a 410.29 P/E ratio. The Company’s products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR or e-Prescribe systems to search, print, or electronically dispense directly to patients, as well as a network of pharmacies.

