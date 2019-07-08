Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD Has Upped Apple (AAPL) Stake by $15.27 Million as Valuation Rose; Foster & Motley Has Upped Ugi New (UGI) Holding by $301,620; Shares Rose

Foster & Motley Inc increased its stake in Ugi Corporation New (UGI) by 5.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foster & Motley Inc bought 5,484 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 103,785 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.75 million, up from 98,301 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foster & Motley Inc who had been investing in Ugi Corporation New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $53.19. About 614,154 shares traded. UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) has risen 7.78% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.35% the S&P500. Some Historical UGI News: 22/05/2018 – UGI ENERGY REPORTS NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: UGI May Benefit, Industry Posts 5th Straight Gain; 10/04/2018 – UGI Corporation to Hold 2QFY18 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast on Thursday, May 3; 22/05/2018 – UGI ENERGY SERVICES – NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT SUPPORTED BY LONG-TERM AGREEMENT & WILL REQUIRE TOTAL CAPITAL INVESTMENT OF $50 MLN; 22/05/2018 – UGI Energy Services Announces New Marcellus Shale Development Project; 02/05/2018 – UGI 2Q REV. $2.81B; 24/04/2018 – UGI Raises Dividend to 26c; 22/05/2018 – UGI Energy Services Announces New Marcellus Shale Development Gas Project; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: UGI May Benefit, Industry Posts 6th Straight Gain; 02/05/2018 – UGI SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.70 TO $2.80, EST. $2.67

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 34.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd bought 80,790 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 312,250 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.31 million, up from 231,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $920.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.05% or $4.19 during the last trading session, reaching $200.04. About 20.89M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 04/05/2018 – Swiss National Bank Cuts Its Stake in Apple, Microsoft, J&J; 09/04/2018 – Apple Launches Red IPhone 8 to Keep Line Fresh Mid-Cycle; 29/05/2018 – Pegatron ships prototype MacBooks powered by Apple processors, supply chain sources say; 13/03/2018 – Apple, Google see reputation of corporate brands tumble in survey; 27/03/2018 – Apple reveals new $299 iPad at education-themed event; 15/05/2018 – Japan Display posts record annual net loss; 01/05/2018 – APPLE IPAD GROWTH STRONG IN EUROPE, ASIA; GAINED MARKETSHARE; 01/05/2018 – If I were still an analyst I would downgrade Apple to underperform; 15/05/2018 – GREENLIGHT CAPITAL INC – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 10/05/2018 – APPLE: ALCOA,RIO TINTO ALUMINUM FORM JV CALLED ELYSIS

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd, which manages about $3.72B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nova Measuring Instruments L (NASDAQ:NVMI) by 151,870 shares to 1.61M shares, valued at $40.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 50,465 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 150,360 shares, and cut its stake in Solaredge Technologies Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc, which manages about $913.18 million and $693.82M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Accenture Ltd Cl A (NYSE:ACN) by 2,600 shares to 30,642 shares, valued at $5.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pepsico Incorporated (NYSE:PEP) by 5,229 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,781 shares, and cut its stake in Wal (NYSE:WMT).