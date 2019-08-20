Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD Has Trimmed Nike (NKE) Stake by $14.86 Million; As Antero Res (AR) Share Value Declined, Fpr Partners Increased Its Holding by $2.11 Million

Fpr Partners Llc increased its stake in Antero Res Corp (AR) by 1.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fpr Partners Llc bought 263,533 shares as the company’s stock declined 35.34% . The hedge fund held 19.86 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $175.40M, up from 19.60 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fpr Partners Llc who had been investing in Antero Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.67% or $0.175 during the last trading session, reaching $3.575. About 5.56M shares traded. Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) has declined 77.36% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 77.36% the S&P500. Some Historical AR News: 26/03/2018 ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS HAS SEEN RISE IN SAND PRICES IN APPALACHIA IN PAST YEAR; 13/04/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $23; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO NOT LOOKING TO LET GO OF `PRECIOUS’ UTICA INVENTORY; 26/03/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS HAVE ALL COMPLETION CREW SERVICE NEEDS ‘LOCKED DOWN’ FOR NEXT YEAR; 18/04/2018 – Antero Midstream and AMGP Announce First Quarter 2018 Distributions; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO TO SUPPLY AT LEAST 600 MMCF/D FOR U.S. LNG EXPORTS; 19/04/2018 – DJ Antero Resources Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AR); 25/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: Antero Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 29/03/2018 – ExponentTelegram: Antero Resources: Investing in the future of West Virginia

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 19.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd sold 176,925 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 753,340 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.44 million, down from 930,265 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $126.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $80.84. About 3.08M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 04/05/2018 – PUMA SAYS IT HAS NOT VIOLATED NIKE’S PATENTS; 02/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: NKE, MU, & more; 09/04/2018 – Nike Acquires 2nd Company In A Month For Its Customer Strategy — MarketWatch; 22/03/2018 – NIKE CFO: NORTH AMERICA SALES TO BE FLAT IN FY 4Q; 04/05/2018 – PUMA SAYS IT WILL DEFEND ITSELF AGAINST NIKE’S ALLEGATIONS; 09/05/2018 – The Columbian: 5 more managers out as Nike purge continues; 25/04/2018 – Perry Ellis International, Inc. Announces Men’s Dress Shirt License for Manhattan Brand in Argentina; 02/04/2018 – Thornburg International Value Adds Shell, Cuts Nike; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Apparel Rev $2.56B; 02/04/2018 – Nike said its international geographies and its direct-to-consumer businesses fueled sales growth in the latest quarter and for the full year

Fpr Partners Llc, which manages about $3.41B and $4.09 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) by 1.76M shares to 27.33M shares, valued at $546.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wabco Hldgs Inc (NYSE:WBC) by 3.10 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 884,828 shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 53 investors sold AR shares while 66 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 275.78 million shares or 1.47% less from 279.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tudor Invest Corporation Et Al invested in 0.02% or 49,476 shares. Moreover, Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Limited Liability Partnership Ma has 0% invested in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) for 2,750 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership reported 107,420 shares. Staley Advisers Incorporated holds 0.07% or 112,830 shares in its portfolio. The New York-based Alliancebernstein Lp has invested 0% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Board Of Trustees Of The Leland Stanford Junior University, a California-based fund reported 6.69 million shares. Great West Life Assurance Company Can accumulated 534,835 shares. Mountain Lake Invest Limited Liability stated it has 4.56% of its portfolio in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Proshare Advsr Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). British Columbia – Canada-based Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Limited has invested 0.05% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Tiaa Cref Invest Management Ltd Llc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Kempen Cap Mgmt Nv reported 12,125 shares. Stifel Corporation has invested 0.02% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Chilton Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0.01% or 16,000 shares. State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 953,800 shares.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 15 insider buys, and 2 sales for $197.04 million activity. Warren Glen C Jr had bought 20,000 shares worth $166,862 on Friday, March 15. $99.30 million worth of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) shares were sold by Warburg Pincus Private Equity X O&G – L.P.. The insider Hardesty Benjamin A. bought $6,900. WARBURG PINCUS LLC also sold $99.30 million worth of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) on Monday, June 10.

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.11B for 28.46 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.02% or 920 shares in its portfolio. Payden & Rygel owns 2,000 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Pitcairn holds 8,528 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Summit Strategies Inc reported 3,369 shares. De Burlo Grp Inc reported 7,800 shares. Lourd Cap owns 5,289 shares. Daiwa Secs Grp has 0.08% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 102,131 shares. Umb Natl Bank N A Mo holds 0.36% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) or 138,314 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Sys owns 73,591 shares. Mastrapasqua Asset Mngmt holds 1.43% or 89,665 shares. Chem Bancorp, a Michigan-based fund reported 46,067 shares. Moreover, Melvin Management Lp has 0.89% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 900,000 shares. 980,341 are owned by Retirement Of Alabama. 245,561 are owned by Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky. Argent Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 12,288 shares stake.