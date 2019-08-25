Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD Has Trimmed Holding in Nova Measuring Instruments L (NVMI) by $3.80 Million; Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale Cut Lam Research (LRCX) Stake by $2.82 Million

Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its stake in Lam Research Corp (LRCX) by 4.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale sold 16,417 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% . The institutional investor held 323,517 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.72M, down from 339,934 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale who had been investing in Lam Research Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.78% or $10.07 during the last trading session, reaching $200.39. About 2.03M shares traded or 11.68% up from the average. Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) has risen 11.06% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.06% the S&P500. Some Historical LRCX News: 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH SEES 4Q ADJ. EPS $5 +/- 20C, EST. $4.69; 09/05/2018 – Swedbank Adds Lam Research, Cuts Facebook: 13F; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research 3Q Shipments $3.13 Billion; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O QUARTERLY GAAP SHR $4.33; 06/03/2018 – Lam Research: Capital Return Plan Includes Additional $2B Shr Repurchase Authorization; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research 3Q Rev $2.89B; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH SAYS CY2021 TARGET MODEL REV. $14.5B-$15.5B; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research Sees 4Q Adj EPS $5; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research Beats Revenue, EPS Expectations– Earnings Review; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP SEES FOR JUNE 2018 QTR, U.S. GAAP SHIPMENTS $3.000 BLN +/- $150 MLN

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd decreased its stake in Nova Measuring Instruments L (NVMI) by 8.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd sold 151,870 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.06% . The institutional investor held 1.61 million shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.48 million, down from 1.76 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Nova Measuring Instruments L for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $781.06 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.42% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $27.93. About 66,897 shares traded. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) has risen 4.35% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical NVMI News: 24/04/2018 – Nova Measuring Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Nova Sees 2Q Rev $57M-$63M; 19/04/2018 – Nova Measuring Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Nova Measuring Instruments, Flex, Financial Engines, Mitel; 02/05/2018 – Nova 1Q EPS $0.49; 31/05/2018 – NOVA MEASURING INSTRUMENTS LTD NVMI.TA – A MAJOR MEMORY CUSTOMER IN ASIA RECENTLY PLACED MULTIPLE ORDERS FOR ITS NEWEST X-RAY METROLOGY SOLUTION; 02/05/2018 – Nova 1Q Adj EPS $0.54; 16/03/2018 New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for GDS HOLDINGS, Nova Measuring Instruments, Magic Software Enterprises, Epizyme, United C; 17/05/2018 – Nova to Host Analyst & Investor Day on June 14 in New York City; 02/05/2018 – Nova 1Q Rev $62.6M

More notable recent Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Lam Research (LRCX) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on April 04, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Lam Research (LRCX) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After-Hours Earnings Report for July 31, 2019 : QCOM, MET, VRTX, EQIX, PRU, OXY, CTSH, WELL, LRCX, WMB, AVB, MCK – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Lam Research Corporation Reports Financial Results for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold LRCX shares while 255 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 128.30 million shares or 12.41% less from 146.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lumina Fund Mngmt Limited invested in 0.52% or 5,000 shares. Midas Corp, New York-based fund reported 14,000 shares. Royal London Asset Management Limited holds 63,344 shares. Badgley Phelps And Bell reported 0.41% stake. Hudock Group Inc Limited Co owns 137 shares. Fire stated it has 6,656 shares or 0.44% of all its holdings. Grp One Trading LP stated it has 0.02% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Howe And Rusling accumulated 0% or 26 shares. Eaton Vance Management accumulated 53,771 shares. 2,495 were accumulated by Sigma Planning. Systematic Mgmt LP owns 14,223 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Mai Capital Management stated it has 1,492 shares. First Mercantile Trust accumulated 0.12% or 2,776 shares. Moreover, Putnam Invests Limited Com has 0.05% invested in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) for 128,985 shares. Apriem Advsr has invested 0.06% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale, which manages about $16.79B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 130,622 shares to 890,227 shares, valued at $94.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nasdaq Omx Group Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 18,744 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,675 shares, and has risen its stake in Stanley Black & Decker Inc (NYSE:SWK).

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd, which manages about $3.72B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 170,000 shares to 341,260 shares, valued at $59.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC) by 641,085 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.01 million shares, and has risen its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

More notable recent Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Nova Measuring Instruments (NVMI) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019, also Profitconfidential.com with their article: “Nova Measuring Stock Could Be Setting Up for 50% Gain – Profit Confidential” published on October 01, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 04/02/2019: SFET, NVMI, IT, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on April 02, 2019. More interesting news about Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (VYGR) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd (NVMI) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 8 investors sold NVMI shares while 13 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 10.40 million shares or 10.55% more from 9.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alphaone Invest Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.02% in Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI). Tower Research Cap Ltd Liability Co (Trc) holds 58 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Renaissance Technology Lc reported 2.01 million shares. Wellington Group Limited Liability Partnership invested in 403,926 shares. Citadel Limited Liability Corporation invested 0% of its portfolio in Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI). Qs has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI). Swiss Financial Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) for 50,684 shares. Jane Street Group Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI). Assetmark Incorporated invested 0% in Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI). Bamco Ny holds 230,000 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Optimum Advisors reported 0.05% stake. Eagle Global Advsrs Limited Liability Company has invested 0.05% in Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI). Ghp Advsr invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI). Seizert Prtn Llc reported 77,366 shares stake. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 4,428 shares or 0% of all its holdings.