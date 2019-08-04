Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD Has Raised Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa (ITUB) Holding; Home Capital Group Inc. (TSE:HCG) Had 0 Bulls

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd increased Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa (ITUB) stake by 23.51% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd acquired 735,000 shares as Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa (ITUB)’s stock rose 7.27%. The Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd holds 3.86 million shares with $34.02 million value, up from 3.13 million last quarter. Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa now has $81.73B valuation. The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $8.98. About 28.48 million shares traded or 55.37% up from the average. ItaÃº Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) has risen 12.71% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical ITUB News: 14/05/2018 – ITAU BBA ADDED ERJ, PAM, SID IN 1Q: 13F; 17/05/2018 – Brazil companies will stick to deleveraging in 2018, says ltaú BBA; 14/03/2018 – ITAU’S BRACHER SAYS THE MAIN RISK FOR BRAZIL IS FISCAL POLICY; 02/05/2018 – Itau Hires Credit Suisse’s Candon for Fixed-Income Sales Push; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s rates B2 (hyb) ltau Unibanco Holding’s proposed non-viability preferred securities; 13/04/2018 – ITAU KEEPS 3% 2018 GROWTH EST. FOR BRAZIL DESPITE WEAK GDP DATA; 16/03/2018 – Fitch Assigns Itau’s USD750MM Subordinated T1 Notes ‘B’ Final Rating; 22/03/2018 – Brazil antitrust watchdog to investigate Brazilian banks on fintech complaint; 12/03/2018 – Fitch Downgrades Itau’s IDRs to ‘BB’; Outlook Stable; Assigns ‘B(EXP)’ to T1 Notes; 14/05/2018 – ITAU BBA BOOSTED BBD, AAPL, PBR, AMX, SQM IN 1Q: 13F

Among 3 analysts covering Home Capital (TSE:HCG), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Home Capital had 3 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Sunday, February 24 by IBC. Raymond James maintained Home Capital Group Inc. (TSE:HCG) on Monday, February 25 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, February 22 with “Hold”. See Home Capital Group Inc. (TSE:HCG) latest ratings:

25/02/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Hold New Target: $18.5 Maintain

24/02/2019 Broker: IBC Rating: Hold New Target: $19 Maintain

22/02/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Hold New Target: $18 Maintain

Home Capital Group Inc., through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides deposits, mortgage lending, retail credit, and credit card issuing services in Canada. The company has market cap of $1.40 billion. It offers various deposit products, such as savings account demand products; and single-family residential and insured residential lending, as well as residential and non-residential commercial mortgage lending services. It has a 13.87 P/E ratio. The firm also provides credit card lending services, including Equityline Visa product that is secured by residential property; and cash-secured Visa products and unsecured Visa cards.

The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $23.2. About 220,407 shares traded. Home Capital Group Inc. (TSE:HCG) has 0.00% since August 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.