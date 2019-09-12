Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD Has Raised Bp Plc (BP) Stake by $13.70 Million; Moneta Group Investment Advisors Lowered Its Position in Plains All American Pipeline LP (PAA) as Market Valuation Rose

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Bp Plc (BP) by 18.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd bought 334,160 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.75% . The institutional investor held 2.13M shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $88.62M, up from 1.79 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Bp Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $124.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $37.8. About 10.25 million shares traded or 47.94% up from the average. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has declined 10.52% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 26/04/2018 – BP, AZERBAIJAN SIGN PRODUCTION-SHARING DEAL ON CASPIAN BLOCK; 07/05/2018 – AKER BP SAYS PLANS TO DRILL STATOIL-OPERATED SHENZHOU EXPLORATION WELL IN THE BARENTS SEA WERE MOVED TO 2019 FROM 2018; 22/03/2018 – BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE: BPMP) Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Results; 16/04/2018 – Greenpeace says coral at Amazon mouth should bar Total oil drilling; 22/05/2018 – BP said its venture capital arm was investing in Tel Aviv-based StoreDot as it looks to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in its operations; 06/03/2018 – BP CEO Bob Dudley is making predictions about the price of oil again; 20/03/2018 – BP PLC – SUSAN DIO APPOINTED CHAIRMAN AND PRESIDENT OF BP AMERICA, INC; 09/05/2018 – BP PLC BP.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 600P FROM 560P; 01/05/2018 – BP profits surge 71 percent amid oil price rally; 22/03/2018 – BP, CHEVRON, SHELL AMONG COS QUALIFIED TO BID IN MEXICO AUCTION

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Plains All American Pipeline Lp (PAA) by 98.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc sold 219,397 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.62% . The institutional investor held 3,655 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $89,000, down from 223,052 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Plains All American Pipeline Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $21.44. About 2.89 million shares traded or 33.32% up from the average. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) has declined 3.10% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.10% the S&P500. Some Historical PAA News: 13/03/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE LP PAA.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28 FROM $27; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN 1Q ADJ. EPU 36C, EST. 32C; 13/03/2018 – FTC: 20180852: Andeavor; Plains All American Pipeline, L.P; 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Names Jeremy Goebel Senior Group VP, Comml; 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Names Chris R. Chandler Senior VP, Strategic Planning and Acquisitions; 06/03/2018 – Velocity Midstream Partners Announces the Completion of Its 12″ Crude Oil Pipeline Loop through the SCOOP Play and the Construction of a 12″ Merge Pipeline Extension with Connections to CVR Refinery and Cushing; 12/04/2018 – BridgeTex crude pipeline cancels low spot rate as demand rises; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE LP QTRLY DILUTED NET INCOME PER COMMON UNIT $0.33; 05/03/2018 PLAINS ALL AMERICAN CEO GREG ARMSTRONG SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK; 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. and Plains GP Holdings Announce Timing of First-Quarter 2018 Earnings

