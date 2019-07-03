Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD Has Lowered Its Nova Measuring Instruments L (NVMI) Holding; Vail Resorts, Inc. (MTN) Covered By 3 Bulls

Among 5 analysts covering Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Vail Resorts had 14 analyst reports since January 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Buy” rating and $267 target in Monday, January 14 report. The rating was downgraded by Jefferies to “Hold” on Monday, April 22. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of MTN in report on Friday, March 8 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight” on Monday, April 1. The company was maintained on Monday, March 11 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Hold” rating and $219 target in Monday, March 11 report. As per Wednesday, March 6, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 22 by Deutsche Bank. See Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) latest ratings:

07/06/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Stifel Nicolaus New Target: $219.0000 230.0000

02/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

26/04/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Suntrust Robinson Humphrey 242.0000

22/04/2019 Broker: Jefferies Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold New Target: $233 Downgrade

19/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

04/04/2019 Broker: Macquarie Research Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

01/04/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $240 New Target: $250 Maintain

22/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

08/03/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $250 Maintain

11/03/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $225 New Target: $240 Maintain

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd decreased Nova Measuring Instruments L (NVMI) stake by 8.63% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd sold 151,870 shares as Nova Measuring Instruments L (NVMI)’s stock rose 10.49%. The Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd holds 1.61M shares with $40.48M value, down from 1.76M last quarter. Nova Measuring Instruments L now has $721.78M valuation. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $25.81. About 197,891 shares traded or 90.69% up from the average. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) has declined 4.43% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.86% the S&P500. Some Historical NVMI News: 10/04/2018 – Nova Measuring Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Nova to Host Analyst & Investor Day on June 14 in New York City; 02/05/2018 – Nova 1Q EPS $0.49; 02/05/2018 – Nova Sees 2Q EPS $0.30-EPS $0.40; 02/05/2018 – Nova 1Q Adj EPS $0.54; 02/05/2018 – Nova 1Q Rev $62.6M; 19/04/2018 – Nova Measuring Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 31/05/2018 – NOVA MEASURING INSTRUMENTS LTD NVMI.TA – A MAJOR MEMORY CUSTOMER IN ASIA RECENTLY PLACED MULTIPLE ORDERS FOR ITS NEWEST X-RAY METROLOGY SOLUTION; 10/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Nova Measuring Instruments, Flex, Financial Engines, Mitel; 16/03/2018 New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for GDS HOLDINGS, Nova Measuring Instruments, Magic Software Enterprises, Epizyme, United C

The stock increased 1.71% or $3.81 during the last trading session, reaching $226.58. About 218,510 shares traded. Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) has declined 7.26% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.69% the S&P500. Some Historical MTN News: 08/03/2018 – Vail Resorts 2Q EPS $5.67; 08/03/2018 – Vail Resorts Raises Dividend to $1.47; 08/03/2018 – VAIL RESORTS INC – NET REVENUE INCREASED $9.4 MILLION, OR 1.3%, TO $734.6 MILLION FOR 3 MONTHS ENDED JAN 31, 2018 VS SAME PERIOD PRIOR YEAR; 08/03/2018 – Vail Resorts Sees FY18 Resort Reported EBITDA $607M-$627; 08/03/2018 – VAIL RESORTS – QTRLY NET INCOME INCLUDES 1-TIME, PROVISIONAL NET TAX BENEFIT RELATED TO U.S. TAX REFORM LEGISLATION, ESTIMATED TO BE ABOUT $64.6 MLN; 09/03/2018 – LUXURY REAL ESTATE MARKET CONTINUES TO FLOURISH IN VAIL VALLEY; 19/04/2018 – VAIL: N. AMER SEASON-TO-DATE TOTAL SKIER VISITS DOWN 1.9% Y/Y; 19/04/2018 – VAIL RESORTS INC – SEASON-TO-DATE TOTAL LIFT TICKET REVENUE AT COMPANY’S NORTH AMERICAN MOUNTAIN RESORTS, WAS UP 3.7%; 14/03/2018 – Crested Butte Mountain Resort, Okemo Mountain Resort and Mount Sunapee Resort Join the Epic Pass; 28/04/2018 – Places like Vail, Colorado and far-flung international destinations in Thailand and Iceland are also joining the push

Vail Resorts, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company has market cap of $9.13 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. It has a 30.46 P/E ratio. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail, Beaver Creek, Breckenridge, and Keystone resorts in Colorado; Park City Mountain resort in Utah; Heavenly, Northstar, and Kirkwood in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Northern Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as three urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold Vail Resorts, Inc. shares while 96 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 118 raised stakes. 36.76 million shares or 0.22% less from 36.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Captrust Financial Advsrs has 0% invested in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN). Moreover, Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) for 38 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has 0.02% invested in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN). Westfield Capital Mgmt Com Lp has invested 0.02% in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN). 875,639 are held by Wells Fargo & Mn. Rmb Cap Management Ltd Llc stated it has 82,028 shares. British Columbia Investment Corp owns 11,045 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Incorporated reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN). Putnam Invests Llc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 337,614 shares. Plante Moran Fincl Advsrs Limited Com has 0% invested in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN). Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.02% or 77,850 shares in its portfolio. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Limited Liability Company reported 152,805 shares or 0.79% of all its holdings. Moreover, Blackrock has 0.02% invested in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN). Kelly Lawrence W And Assocs Inc Ca reported 2.62% of its portfolio in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN). Gulf Bancshares (Uk) Ltd holds 8,918 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 8 investors sold NVMI shares while 13 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 10.40 million shares or 10.55% more from 9.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bamco has 230,000 shares. Vanguard Group Incorporated Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) for 698,267 shares. James Investment Research invested in 0.07% or 42,260 shares. 296,500 were reported by Needham Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Corp. Westwood Corp Il holds 0.08% or 22,000 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Seizert Cap Limited Com has 0.09% invested in Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI). Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership reported 17,094 shares. Citadel Advisors invested in 12,436 shares or 0% of the stock. Alphaone Investment Ltd Llc owns 1,330 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 0.01% or 60,353 shares. Campbell And Investment Adviser Limited Co stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI). Royal Retail Bank Of Canada accumulated 675 shares. 27 are held by Assetmark. Swiss Bancorporation accumulated 50,684 shares or 0% of the stock. Eagle Limited, a Texas-based fund reported 48,000 shares.

Analysts await Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.23 earnings per share, down 46.51% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.43 per share. NVMI’s profit will be $6.43 million for 28.05 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.13% negative EPS growth.