Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD Has Lowered Amgen (AMGN) Stake by $22.70 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Rowland & Company Investment Counsel Has Lowered Its Holding in Genuine Parts Co (GPC) by $61.69 Million

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 97.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd sold 123,385 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 3,330 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $614,000, down from 126,715 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $195.47. About 2.43 million shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 29/03/2018 – FDA Approves BLINCYTO® (blinatumomab) To Treat Minimal Residual Disease-Positive B-Cell Precursor Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia; 18/05/2018 – Novartis, Amgen: Aimovig Is Migraine Prevention Drug; 10/03/2018 – REG-Sanofi and Regeneron announce plans to make Praluent® more accessible and affordable for patients with the greatest health risk and unmet need; 23/03/2018 – AMGEN INC – RECOMMENDED FOR APPROVAL FOR SAME INDICATIONS AS HERCEPTIN; 18/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Amgen migraine drug show promise; DEA moves to tighten opioid rules; 06/03/2018 – AMGEN REPORTS PRELIMINARY RESULTS OF TENDER OFFER; 29/03/2018 – FDA EXPANDS APPROVAL OF AMGEN’S BLINCYTO; 17/05/2018 – Amgen: Aimovig Is the First and Only FDA-Approved Treatment to Block the Calcitonin Gene-Related Peptide Receptor; 17/05/2018 – FDA: Grants Approval of Aimovig to Amgen Inc; 21/05/2018 – FDA Approves Prolia® (Denosumab) For Glucocorticoid-Induced Osteoporosis

Rowland & Company Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Genuine Parts Co (GPC) by 0.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rowland & Company Investment Counsel sold 599 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.32% . The institutional investor held 66,225 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.82 billion, down from 66,824 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rowland & Company Investment Counsel who had been investing in Genuine Parts Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $98.68. About 460,428 shares traded. Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) has risen 0.63% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GPC News: 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT – COMBINED COMPANY WILL BE CALLED ESSENDANT, & BE LED BY ESSENDANT PRESIDENT AND CEO RIC PHILLIPS, AND JANET ZELENKA WILL SERVE AS CFO; 19/04/2018 – GENUINE PARTS CO GPC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.72, REV VIEW $18.31 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 02/05/2018 – GPC Releases Recommendations to Overcome Challenges in Core Outcome Set Adoption and Implementation in Clinical Trials; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – DEAL CREATES A CO WITH PRO FORMA 2017 NET SALES OF ABOUT $7 BLN, $300 MLN IN ADJUSTED EBITDA, 4.2% ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGINS; 17/05/2018 – Essendant: Plan Is Structured Such That It Won’t Be Triggered by Merger Agreement With Genuine Parts; 12/04/2018 – Essendant to Merge With Genuine Parts’ S.P. Richards Unit; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT – BEFORE DISTRIBUTION, SPINCO WILL ENTER INTO CREDIT FACILITY FOR UP TO $400 MLN; 12/04/2018 – Essendant to Merge with Genuine Parts Co. Business; 16/05/2018 – STAPLES – ON MAY 10, ESSENDANT SENT DRAFT OF ‘; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – TRANSACTION HAS BEEN UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED BY BOARDS OF ESSENDANT AND GENUINE PARTS

Analysts await Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.47 earnings per share, down 0.68% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.48 per share. GPC’s profit will be $214.74M for 16.78 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.57 actual earnings per share reported by Genuine Parts Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.37% negative EPS growth.

Rowland & Company Investment Counsel, which manages about $228.64 million and $288.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pfizer Incorporated (NYSE:PFE) by 125 shares to 59,928 shares, valued at $2.58 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nvidia Corp Com (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).

Since May 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $495,050 activity.

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd, which manages about $3.70B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 4,100 shares to 333,737 shares, valued at $56.55M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 378,320 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.23M shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.