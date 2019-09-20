Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD Has Lifted Position in Mylan N V (MYL) by $5.78 Million; As Progressive (PGR) Share Price Rose, Holder Northcoast Asset Management Has Cut Its Holding

Northcoast Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Progressive Corp (PGR) by 96.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northcoast Asset Management Llc sold 287,772 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 9,373 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $750,000, down from 297,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northcoast Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Progressive Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $75.78. About 3.45 million shares traded or 21.97% up from the average. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500.

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Mylan N V (MYL) by 4.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd bought 304,469 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.79% . The institutional investor held 6.42 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $122.26 million, up from 6.12M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Mylan N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $21. About 3.45 million shares traded. Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) has declined 42.99% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.99% the S&P500. Some Historical MYL News: 09/05/2018 – Mylan N.V. 1Q Adj EPS 96c; 09/05/2018 – Mylan’s EpiPen Added to FDA List of Medications in Short Supply; 28/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Mylan $1.5b Debt Offering in Two Parts; 20/04/2018 – FDA APPROVED MYLAN ANDA FOR ECONAZOLE NITRATE ON APRIL 18; 10/04/2018 – MYLAN TO BUY GLOBAL MARKETING RIGHTS TO A ONCE-MONTHLY; 09/05/2018 – MYLAN CEO: FDA NOTIFIED THAT EPIPENS AVAILABLE, NOT A SHORTAGE; 06/03/2018 – MYLAN NV MYL.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT; 20/04/2018 – FDA: Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA): 210364 Company: MYLAN PHARMS INC; 10/05/2018 – U.S. DoJ investigates Mylan on trade compliance for certain products; 27/03/2018 – Mylan and Biocon Receive Approvals From the European Commission and TGA Australia for Biosimilar Insulin Glargine Semglee

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd, which manages about $3.70 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:MLNX) by 5,732 shares to 14,800 shares, valued at $1.64 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wix Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) by 420,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 413,289 shares, and cut its stake in Solaredge Technologies Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 35 investors sold PGR shares while 242 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 444.06 million shares or 0.68% less from 447.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Prudential Fin Incorporated, New Jersey-based fund reported 709,473 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 134,961 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc accumulated 879,701 shares. Fmr Lc reported 0.06% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Moreover, Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Ltd has 0.21% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 30,887 shares. Howe Rusling accumulated 74 shares. Huntington Financial Bank has invested 0.02% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Motco holds 0.01% or 786 shares. Macquarie Gru Ltd reported 25,467 shares. 6.77M are held by Financial Bank Of Ny Mellon. Primecap Mngmt Comm Ca reported 2.73M shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 1.22 million shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Moreover, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 0.17% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 47,875 shares. Ballentine Prtnrs Ltd Liability Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 5,153 shares. First Co holds 0.02% or 2,539 shares.

Northcoast Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.55 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Inc (EWC) by 35,108 shares to 663,647 shares, valued at $19.00M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Southwest Airls Co (NYSE:LUV) by 346,867 shares in the quarter, for a total of 365,315 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).