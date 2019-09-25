Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD Has Lifted Its International Flavors&Fragra (IFF) Position by $52.74 Million; Share Price Rose; Corecommodity Management Position in Agco (AGCO) Cut as Share Price Rose

Corecommodity Management Llc decreased its stake in Agco Corp (AGCO) by 11.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corecommodity Management Llc sold 5,376 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.91% . The institutional investor held 40,868 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.17 million, down from 46,244 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corecommodity Management Llc who had been investing in Agco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $75.61. About 41,416 shares traded. AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) has risen 27.76% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.76% the S&P500. Some Historical AGCO News: 04/04/2018 US SOYBEAN: AGCO COULD BENEFIT AS IT HAS A HIGHER RELIANCE ON LATIN AMERICA, WHICH WILL BE THE BENEFICIARY OF THE US-CHINA TRADE WAR – BERENBERG; 13/04/2018 – INSIGHT-Trade war backfire: Steel tariff shrapnel hits U.S. farmers; 01/05/2018 – AGCO BOOSTS YEAR OUTLOOK; 08/05/2018 – AGCO Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Agco and Cullen/Frost Bankers; 07/05/2018 – Brazil soy boom spells bumper year for agricultural equipment; 09/04/2018 – AGCO’s Brands Win Red Dot Design Award 2018; 19/04/2018 – AGCO Power Celebrates its 75th Anniversary; 26/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to inaugural agricultural equipment term ABS transaction originated by ACGO Finance; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Agco’s Baa3 Debt Rating; Outlook Is Stable

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd increased its stake in International Flavors&Fragra (IFF) by 212.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd bought 363,704 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.48% . The institutional investor held 535,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $77.62 million, up from 171,296 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd who had been investing in International Flavors&Fragra for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $122.18. About 156,801 shares traded. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) has risen 10.46% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.46% the S&P500. Some Historical IFF News: 09/05/2018 – International Flavors Volume Rises More Than Triple Average; 07/05/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES IFF’S RATINGS ON REVIEW FOR DOWNGRADE ON DEAL AN; 07/05/2018 – IFF SEES NO LARGE ASSET SALES FROM FRUTAROM DEAL; 11/04/2018 – IFF Celebrates Positive Transformational Change in 2017 Report; 07/05/2018 – IFF and Frutarom Expect to Realize About $145 Million of Run-Rate Cost Synergies by Third Full Year After Closing, With Around 25% Achieved in First Full Year; 07/05/2018 – S&P PLACED INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS & FRAGRANCES INC. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB+’; 07/05/2018 – International Flavors & Fragrances to Acquire Frutarom Industries; 15/05/2018 – IFF CEO ANDREAS FIBIG SPEAKS AT TEL AVIV CONFERENCE; 07/05/2018 – IFF to Combine with Frutarom to Create a Global Leader in Taste, Scent and Nutrition; 07/05/2018 – Frutarom President and CEO Ori Yehudai Will Serve as Strategic Adviser Supporting Andreas Fibig, Chairman and CEO of IFF, After Transaction’s Close

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.22, from 1.58 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 33 investors sold IFF shares while 133 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 76.80 million shares or 8.76% more from 70.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Morgan Stanley owns 291,992 shares. Agf Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF). Oakworth invested in 0.06% or 2,000 shares. Huntington Bancshares owns 1,105 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Connable Office reported 22,975 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 362,117 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Ltd Liability Partnership Ma reported 0% stake. 210,173 are held by Gabelli Funds Ltd Com. Suntrust Banks holds 0% or 2,252 shares in its portfolio. Profund Ltd Company has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF). Hgk Asset Mngmt holds 37,246 shares or 1.57% of its portfolio. Royal London Asset Mngmt Ltd accumulated 42,318 shares. Legacy Cap Prns accumulated 2,000 shares. Hudson Valley Investment Advsrs Adv has invested 0.12% in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF). Great Lakes Advsrs Ltd Company reported 30,513 shares stake.

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd, which manages about $3.70 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:MLNX) by 5,732 shares to 14,800 shares, valued at $1.64M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 190,960 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,167 shares, and cut its stake in Wix Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX).

Analysts await AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.81 earnings per share, down 10.99% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.91 per share. AGCO’s profit will be $61.76 million for 23.34 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.82 actual earnings per share reported by AGCO Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -55.49% negative EPS growth.