Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD Has Decreased Holding in Nike (NKE) as Stock Value Declined; At&T (T) Shareholder Westchester Capital Management Has Decreased Its Stake as Stock Rose

Westchester Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in At&T Inc. (T) by 2.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westchester Capital Management Llc sold 12,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 485,979 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.24M, down from 498,479 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westchester Capital Management Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $249.47B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $34.15. About 32.89 million shares traded or 17.42% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 18/04/2018 – AT&T unit Vrio postpones IPO; 09/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S COMPAL ELECTRONICS 2324.TW SAYS FEB SALES AT T$57.9 BLN; 03/04/2018 – Time Warner Defends `No Blackout’ Offer as Fix for AT&T Deal; 05/04/2018 – Ed Nalbandian Returns to Avaya as Services Leader; 27/04/2018 – Sprint, T-Mobile deal may cast shadow over tower companies; 08/05/2018 – AT&T and Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine To Give Girls A Chance To Learn Filmmaking This Summer Through Collaboration With Fresh Films; 25/04/2018 – AT&T INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.85; 11/05/2018 – White House: AT&T’s payments to lawyer Michael Cohen ‘the definition of draining the swamp’; 16/04/2018 – Randall Stephenson’s legacy at AT&T depends on winning Time Warner trial; 15/03/2018 – MultichannelNews: Source: Start of U.S. v. AT&T-TW Case Delayed Until March 21

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 19.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd sold 176,925 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 753,340 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.44 million, down from 930,265 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $137.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $87.54. About 3.56 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – NIKE 3Q LOSS PER SHARE 57C; 29/04/2018 – Finally, fed up, a group of women inside Nike’s Beaverton, Oregon headquarters started a small revolt; 16/04/2018 – NEW: Nike’s vice president of diversity and inclusion has left the company amid scrutiny of the company’s culture; 04/05/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Canadian Exits Nike, Cuts Manulife Financial; 16/04/2018 – NIKE’S DIVERSITY HEAD LEAVES AMID REVIEW OF CORPORATE CULTURE; 03/05/2018 – Nike CEO Mark Parker Said Corporate Culture Excluded Some Staff; 22/03/2018 – NIKE CFO: FX HEADWIND TO BE NEUTRAL IN FY 4Q; 24/05/2018 – Portland Bus Jrn: Roster change: Nike, not Under Armour, to get MLB on-field rights; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Loss/Shr 57c; 16/03/2018 – Pro4ma founder and CEO Liz Dunn says the sudden departure of two top Nike executives is indicative of a cultural problem of workplace misconduct

Westchester Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.44 billion and $2.71B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in L3 Technologies Inc. by 219,342 shares to 412,178 shares, valued at $85.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cbs Corp New (NYSE:CBS) by 176,549 shares in the quarter, for a total of 265,149 shares, and has risen its stake in The Blackstone Group L.P. (NYSE:BX).

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd, which manages about $3.72B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (NYSE:HDB) by 335,000 shares to 676,600 shares, valued at $78.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa (NYSE:ITUB) by 735,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.86 million shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

