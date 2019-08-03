Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD Has Decreased General Dynamics (GD) Position by $30.79 Million as Shares Rose; Mastercard (MA) Shareholder Df Dent & Co Has Trimmed Stake

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd decreased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (GD) by 98.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd sold 182,215 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.41% . The institutional investor held 2,780 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $471,000, down from 184,995 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd who had been investing in General Dynamics Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $181.97. About 887,532 shares traded. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 5.26% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 20/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS & CSRA AMEND MERGER PACT TO BOOST OFFER PRICE; 20/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS BOOSTS CSRA OFFER TO $41.25/SHARE IN CASH; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CONCLUDES EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP – TOTAL BACKLOG AT END OF FIRST-QUARTER 2018 WAS $62.1 BLN; 20/03/2018 – General Dynamics Boosts CSRA Buyout Bid By 2.5% After Rival Hostile Bid From CACI — MarketWatch; 07/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 93C/SHR FROM 84C, EST. 93C; 18/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY – SINGLE-AWARD TASK ORDER CONTRACT HAS A POTENTIAL VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY $300 MLN; 11/05/2018 – Fitch Plans to Withdraw Ratings of General Dynamics Corporation; 03/04/2018 – General Dynamics Buy Expected to Generate Estimated Annual Pre-Tax Cost Savings of 2% of the Combined Company’s Rev by 2020; 30/05/2018 – General Dynamics at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow

Df Dent & Co Inc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 0.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Df Dent & Co Inc sold 1,420 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 460,549 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $108.44 million, down from 461,969 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Df Dent & Co Inc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $273.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $4.71 during the last trading session, reaching $269.45. About 4.25M shares traded or 21.95% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 24/05/2018 – Visa, Mastercard Dispute Those Limitations; Say Merchants Can Route to Network of Choice; 02/05/2018 – CHINESE BANKS ARE ISSUING MASTERCARD CARDS AGAIN: HUND-MEJEAN; 29/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-India resists lobbying by U.S. payment firms to ease local data storage rules; 18/04/2018 – Mastercard to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 05/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Gilberto Caldart President, International; 06/03/2018 – XOX SAYS HASN’T ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT TO WORK WITH MASTERCARD; 12/04/2018 – Mastercard and BJ’s Wholesale Club Enhance Checkout Experience for Shoppers with Masterpass; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Operating Expenses $1.8 Billion; 04/04/2018 – YNDX, MA, FB: #NewsSatellite Russians will be able to transfer money via instant messengers; 28/03/2018 – MASTERCARD INC MA.N : BERNSTEIN STARTS WITH OUTPERFORM; TARGET PRICE $207

Analysts await General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $3.06 EPS, up 5.88% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.89 per share. GD’s profit will be $883.86 million for 14.87 P/E if the $3.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.77 actual EPS reported by General Dynamics Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.47% EPS growth.

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd, which manages about $3.72B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 80,790 shares to 312,250 shares, valued at $59.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 170,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 341,260 shares, and has risen its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Df Dent & Co Inc, which manages about $5.04B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc. Class A by 319 shares to 1,268 shares, valued at $1.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 119,992 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.73 million shares, and has risen its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:VRSK).

