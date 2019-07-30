Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD Has Boosted Microsoft (MSFT) Holding; Casa Systems (CASA) Shorts Up By 0.19%

Casa Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CASA) had an increase of 0.19% in short interest. CASA’s SI was 1.23M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 0.19% from 1.22 million shares previously. With 280,400 avg volume, 4 days are for Casa Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CASA)’s short sellers to cover CASA’s short positions. The SI to Casa Systems Inc’s float is 4.76%. The stock decreased 6.52% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $6.39. About 481,892 shares traded or 56.21% up from the average. Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) has declined 67.04% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 71.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CASA News: 06/03/2018 – Casa Systems 4Q EPS 8c; 10/04/2018 – Gale Makes Off-Campus Access to Scholarly Content Seamless and Easy with Google’s CASA; 03/05/2018 – Fintel Insider Selling Report: Casa Systems, Inc. (CASA), Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (PIRS) And Others; 06/03/2018 – CASA SYSTEMS INC – QTRLY NET INCOME PER SHARE $0.08; 30/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS RATINGS OF SANTANDER MEXICO, CASA DE BOLSA; 08/05/2018 – Hecla Reports Continued Discoveries at Casa Berardi, San Sebastian and Greens Creek; 16/03/2018 – Teamsters Local 502/CASA Statement Opposing School Violence, Arming Of School Staff; 29/05/2018 – Casa Greens Group has Finished the First Phase of Casa Greens 1 Project at Greater Noida; 18/04/2018 – US Customs: Casa Grande “Coffee with a Cop” Event; 18/04/2018 – The New York-based firm is leading the round with participation from Snoop Dogg’s Casa Verde Capital

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd increased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 20.17% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd acquired 126,228 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 17.99%. The Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd holds 752,203 shares with $88.72 million value, up from 625,975 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $140.71. About 9.02M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 30/04/2018 – Partnership with Microsoft will bring computer science to four El Paso schools; 12/03/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O – ANNOUNCED THAT ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS DECLARED A QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.42 PER SHARE; 14/05/2018 – RANE Sponsors Compliance Week 2018; 18/04/2018 – Balfour Beatty’s 10 Top-Valued Projects Driven by Needs for Energy Services, Infrastructure, an Industrial Info News Alert; 18/04/2018 – Bottomline Technologies Deploys Offerings On Microsoft’s App; 23/04/2018 – Microsoft Is Accelerating AI Adoption in Asia-Pacific (Video); 30/05/2018 – Sabre Joins Forces with Microsoft to Reimagine the Business of Travel; 25/04/2018 – Microsoft Bond Trading 5x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 14/03/2018 – Ribbon Session Border Controller Portfolio to Deliver Secure Integrated Voice Services to Microsoft Teams; 16/05/2018 – Edmonton Jour: Microsoft planning low-cost Surface tablet line to take on iPad

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd decreased Solaredge Technologies Inc stake by 174,134 shares to 2.81 million valued at $105.75M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Mellanox Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:MLNX) stake by 580,373 shares and now owns 20,532 shares. Nova Measuring Instruments L (NASDAQ:NVMI) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Berkshire Asset Management Limited Liability Company Pa invested in 2.83% or 282,561 shares. Markel has invested 0.81% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Falcon Point Limited Co has 1,721 shares. 25,440 are owned by South Street Advsrs Limited. Harbour Investment Ltd Liability has 76,163 shares for 6.63% of their portfolio. North Star Invest Mngmt has invested 1.77% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moors And Cabot Inc holds 323,490 shares or 2.51% of its portfolio. Odey Asset Limited invested 0.22% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Thompson Rubinstein Invest Mngmt Or accumulated 83,466 shares. Burke Herbert Retail Bank Tru has invested 3.19% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Weiss Multi owns 0.33% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 111,700 shares. Gideon Capital Inc holds 42,093 shares or 1.77% of its portfolio. Eagle Management Lc invested in 41,598 shares. 11,350 were reported by Schwartz Invest Counsel Incorporated. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 3.91% or 5.19M shares in its portfolio.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity. Nadella Satya also sold $28.35M worth of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) shares.

Among 17 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 15 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Microsoft had 30 analyst reports since January 31, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 21 by Morgan Stanley. As per Friday, July 19, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. On Wednesday, June 19 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy”. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) earned “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Friday, July 19. As per Thursday, April 25, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of MSFT in report on Friday, March 22 with “Buy” rating. As per Thursday, April 25, the company rating was maintained by Wedbush. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Friday, July 19. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) earned “Buy” rating by Wedbush on Monday, February 25. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, April 25.

Casa Systems, Inc. provides software-centric broadband products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. The company has market cap of $535.26 million. The firm offers converged cable access platform solutions that allow cable service providers to deliver voice, video, and data services over a single platform at multi-gigabit speeds. It has a 14.32 P/E ratio. It also provides solutions for next-generation distributed and virtualized architectures in cable operator, fixed telecom, and wireless networks.