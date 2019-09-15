Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD Has Boosted Its Holding in Bp Plc (BP) by $13.70 Million; Cooper Cos (COO) Shareholder Goelzer Investment Management Cut Its Position by $2.08 Million as Market Value Rose

Goelzer Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Cooper Cos Inc (COO) by 86.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goelzer Investment Management Inc sold 6,164 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.40% . The institutional investor held 964 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $325,000, down from 7,128 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Cooper Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $3.49 during the last trading session, reaching $301.51. About 381,934 shares traded or 29.46% up from the average. The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) has risen 31.82% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.82% the S&P500. Some Historical COO News: 22/05/2018 – Cooper Cos Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 14; 08/03/2018 – COOPER COMPANIES INC – SEES FISCAL 2018 NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $11.70 – $11.90; 03/04/2018 – COOPER COS. BUYS LIFEGLOBAL GROUP ASSETS FOR $125M; 08/03/2018 – COOPER COMPANIES INC COO.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $11.62, REV VIEW $2.52 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/03/2018 – ALBERT WHITE TO SUCCEED ROBERT WEISS AS CEO OF COOPER COS; 27/04/2018 – The Dalí and the Cooper, Sky Arts – `bonkers and brilliant’; 08/03/2018 – Cooper Cos 1Q Loss/Shr $2.50; 14/03/2018 – Cooper Cos Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – COOPER OS. NAMES HOLLY SHEFFIELD AS EVP, CHIEF STRATEGY OFFICER; 03/04/2018 – Cooper Cos Sees Deal Adding to EPS Before Items After FY18

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Bp Plc (BP) by 18.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd bought 334,160 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.75% . The institutional investor held 2.13 million shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $88.62 million, up from 1.79 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Bp Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $127.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $37.87. About 4.04 million shares traded. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has declined 10.52% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 07/03/2018 – FOCUS-Exxon CEO struggles to reverse Tillerson’s legacy of failed bets; 20/03/2018 – BP SAYS MOVE TO SHORT-TERM LNG SUPPLY DEALS OF 5 YRS OR LESS; 22/05/2018 – SERICA ENERGY – DEFERRAL OF WORK ON R3 WELL, PENDING RESOLUTION OF SANCTIONS POSITION, IS NOT EXPECTED TO IMPACT LONG-TERM RECOVERY OF RHUM RESERVES; 09/04/2018 – BP SAYS TO DEVELOP SECOND PHASE OF OMAN’S KHAZZAN GAS FIELD; 18/04/2018 – Lightsource BP, Everstone Forms Green Fund Focused on India; 01/05/2018 – Oil prices are looking ‘frothy’ and could lead to a correction, BP finance chief says; 18/04/2018 – PKO BP PKO.WA : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO PLN 40.5 FROM PLN 40; 20/03/2018 – BP to drill first deepwater oil well in Mexican block in 2020; 24/04/2018 – BP BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT DIRECTOR GUEVARA SPEAKS IN LONDON; 06/03/2018 – BP CEO BOB DUDLEY COMMENTS IN ADDRESS TO CERAWEEK GATHERING

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd, which manages about $3.70B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:MLNX) by 5,732 shares to 14,800 shares, valued at $1.64M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nova Measuring Instruments L (NASDAQ:NVMI) by 18,879 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.59 million shares, and cut its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX).

Analysts await The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $3.25 earnings per share, up 13.24% or $0.38 from last year’s $2.87 per share. COO’s profit will be $161.11M for 23.19 P/E if the $3.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.23 actual earnings per share reported by The Cooper Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.62% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 28 investors sold COO shares while 127 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 46.02 million shares or 0.39% less from 46.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Td Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.07% in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) or 147,627 shares. Motley Fool Wealth Ltd Com holds 47,440 shares or 1% of its portfolio. The New York-based Mutual Of America Mgmt Lc has invested 0.03% in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO). Tiverton Asset Limited Liability Company has 0.03% invested in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO). Brinker Inc owns 2,449 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Nomura accumulated 25,634 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Gsa Cap Prtn Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.04% of its portfolio in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) for 941 shares. The Florida-based Eagle Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO). Massachusetts Services Communications Ma has invested 0.3% in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO). Moreover, State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.09% invested in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO). Panagora Asset Management Incorporated has 2,706 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tealwood Asset Mngmt invested in 9,658 shares or 1.32% of the stock. Btim Corp has invested 0.27% of its portfolio in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO). Martingale Asset Mngmt Lp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 159,955 shares. M&T Retail Bank Corp invested in 0% or 2,765 shares.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.05B and $1.09 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 9,765 shares to 11,045 shares, valued at $2.78 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dbx Etf Tr (DBEF) by 11,789 shares in the quarter, for a total of 711,876 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VONG).