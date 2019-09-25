Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD Has Boosted Its Holding in Bank Amer (BAC) by $20.39 Million as Valuation Rose; Capital Investment Services Of America Raised Its Stake in Smith A O (AOS) as Share Price Declined

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 20.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd bought 728,374 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 4.28M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $124.07 million, up from 3.55 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $273.43B market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $29.38. About 29.37M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 15/05/2018 – GenMark Diagnostics at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA TO REDEEM SOME OUTSTANDING DEPOSITARY SHRS; 21/03/2018 – Dana Incorporated to Participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Auto Summit; 15/05/2018 – Array BioPharma at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – ForeScout Technologies at Bank of America Conference Jun 6; 16/04/2018 – Steven Chubak Sees Continued Upside Potential For Bank of America (Video); 16/04/2018 – BofA shareholder return tops key level for first time in 7 years; 15/03/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA – CREDIT CARD DELINQUENCY RATE 1.72 PCT AT FEBRUARY END VS 1.70 PCT AT JANUARY END – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – Iqvia Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – Merit Medical Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17

Capital Investment Services Of America Inc increased its stake in Smith A O (AOS) by 4.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Services Of America Inc bought 10,595 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.43% . The institutional investor held 226,043 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.66M, up from 215,448 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Services Of America Inc who had been investing in Smith A O for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.88B market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $47.94. About 250,019 shares traded. A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) has declined 22.52% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.52% the S&P500. Some Historical AOS News: 09/05/2018 – Kames Adds Praxair, Exits AO Smith, Cuts J&J: 13F; 25/04/2018 – A.O. Smith Reports 1Q Profit Rise; Raises 2018 Guidance; 25/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP SEES SALES GROWTH FOR 2018 BETWEEN 10 AND 10.75 PERCENT; 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith: Lowe’s Primary Supplier Pact Begins in Mid-August; 25/04/2018 – A.O. Smith 1Q Net $98.8M; 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith Sees Minimal Impact to 2018 EPS Due to Start-Up Costs; 04/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP AOS.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $64; 16/04/2018 – A. O. Smith to become primary water treatment brand at Lowe’s; 08/03/2018 Barb VanderMolen, A. O. Smith vice president-finance, receiving recognition with a Women in Manufacturing STEP Ahead Award; 25/04/2018 – AO Smith 1Q Adj EPS 60c

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is flat, as 51 investors sold BAC shares while 568 reduced holdings. only 124 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 6.42 billion shares or 2.00% more from 6.30 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pennsylvania Trust holds 93,283 shares. Apriem invested 2.34% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Bourgeon Cap Limited Co reported 157,140 shares. Hilltop accumulated 31,058 shares. Carroll Fincl Assocs Inc holds 0.39% or 154,482 shares in its portfolio. West Oak Cap Limited Liability Company has invested 0.12% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Leavell Inv Mngmt stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Court Place Limited Liability Corporation, a Maryland-based fund reported 68,224 shares. Envestnet Asset Management Incorporated accumulated 0.09% or 2.46 million shares. Fred Alger Management reported 90,434 shares. Cap Planning Lc has 0.91% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 107,140 shares. Pinnacle Advisory Group reported 28,056 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Aperio Llc owns 5.73 million shares. Fiera invested in 313,263 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Natixis Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 0.42% or 1.75M shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Bank Of America – This Stock Will Be An Alpha Beast Again – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Friday: BAC, TWTR, NVDA, BB, MDB – Yahoo Finance” published on September 05, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “10 Stocks That Should Be Every Young Investorâ€™s First Choice – Investorplace.com” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Time to Get Real and Sell Bank of America Stock – Investorplace.com” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Gurufocus.com‘s news article titled: “3 Stocks for the Next Recession – GuruFocus.com” with publication date: September 25, 2019.

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd, which manages about $3.70 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wix Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) by 420,000 shares to 413,289 shares, valued at $58.73 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Delek Us Hldgs Inc New by 861,285 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.93 million shares, and cut its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 52 investors sold AOS shares while 123 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 114.51 million shares or 2.85% more from 111.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gam Holdings Ag holds 0.01% or 4,529 shares. Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability Company owns 1.51 million shares. California Employees Retirement owns 261,238 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Marsico Capital Ltd owns 102,151 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Iowa-based Cambridge Inv Research Advsr has invested 0% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Gotham Asset Mgmt Lc accumulated 101,267 shares. Chevy Chase Trust holds 0.02% of its portfolio in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) for 115,208 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys invested 0.02% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Advisors Asset Management has invested 0% of its portfolio in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt accumulated 888,734 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio accumulated 41,679 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Macquarie, Australia-based fund reported 48,693 shares. Groesbeck Nj holds 20,100 shares or 0.77% of its portfolio. Ls Investment Advsr Llc has 0.2% invested in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Arizona State Retirement invested in 0.01% or 26,843 shares.

More notable recent A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) Insiders Have Been Selling – Yahoo Finance” on May 10, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “AOS LITIGATION DEADLINE REMINDER: Hagens Berman Reminds AO Smith (AOS) Investors of the October 18, 2019 Lead Plaintiff Deadline; Investors Who Suffered $200,000+ Losses May Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” published on September 03, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Bragar Eagel & Squire is Investigating Certain Officers and Directors of Ascena Retail Group, AO Smith Corporation, and Grubhub and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Do Analysts See A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) Performing In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s What A. O. Smith Corporation’s (NYSE:AOS) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 15, 2019.