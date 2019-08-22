Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD Has Boosted Its Centene Del (CNC) Stake by $33.98 Million as Stock Rose; Regent Investment Management Increased Williams Companies (WMB) Position by $331,380

Regent Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Williams Companies (WMB) by 13.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regent Investment Management Llc bought 11,835 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The hedge fund held 100,325 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.88M, up from 88,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regent Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Williams Companies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $23.85. About 2.58M shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 16/03/2018 – Williams: Relatively Small Percentage of Revenue Affected by Ruling; 17/05/2018 – WMB COO: CO. SEES A LOT OF OPPORTUNITIES IN THE GULF OF MEXICO; 17/05/2018 – Williams Will Acquire All of the 256.0 Million Public Outstanding Units of Williams Partners; 03/05/2018 – WMB: PERMIAN GAS SUPPLY HELPING SPUR INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTMENTS; 17/05/2018 – FITCH PLACES WILLIAMS COS. ON RATING WATCH POSITIVE; 16/03/2018 – Williams and Williams Partners Statement on FERC Income Tax Policy Revision; 16/03/2018 – Williams, Williams Partners Issue Statement on FERC Income Tax Policy Revision; 17/05/2018 – Williams resubmits Northeast Supply natgas pipeline permit with N.Y; 16/03/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – GULFSTREAM NATURAL GAS SYSTEM’S RATES WITH CUSTOMERS, WHICH ARE ALL NEGOTIATED RATES, WOULD NOT BE IMPACTED BY RULING; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COO SAYS THERE IS NO NGL TAKEAWAY PROBLEM IN MARCELLUS

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 175.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd bought 641,085 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 1.01 million shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $53.49M, up from 366,215 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $46.12. About 2.03M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 08/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Centene Outlook To Positive From Stable; Affirms; 09/05/2018 – MOODY’S RATES CENTENE ESCROW l CORPORATION SENIOR NOTES BA1; OUTLOOK STABLE; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE SEES CONTRIBUTING $340M TO NY STATE OVER 5-YR PERIOD; 22/05/2018 – CENTENE CORP – PENDING REGULATORY APPROVAL, CONTRACT IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE ON JULY 1, 2019; 18/05/2018 – CENTENE – CONTRACT WILL BE ADMINISTERED BY COUNTY’S DEPARTMENT OF BEHAVIORAL HEALTH AND IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE JULY 1, 2018; 24/04/2018 – Centene Raises 2018 View To EPS $5.91-EPS $6.25; 13/03/2018 – CENTENE SAYS MADE INITIAL INVESTMENT IN RXADVANCE, A FULL-SERVICE PHARMACY BENEFIT MANAGER; 27/03/2018 – FTC: 20180937: Centene Corporation; RxAdvance Corporation; 24/04/2018 – Centene 1Q EPS $1.91; 22/03/2018 – CENTENE FINED ON FAILURE TO MEET COMPLIANCE PLAN REQUIREMENTS

More notable recent Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Centene Corp (CNC) – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Should Investors Feel About Centene Corporation’s (NYSE:CNC) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Centurion re-awarded health services contract in Georgia – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Does Centene Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:CNC) 11% ROCE Say About The Business? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Third Point’s 13F Shows New Stakes in Centene (CNC), GTT Communications (GTT), Tradeweb (TW), Increased Stake in Boston Scientific (BSX) (More…) – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd, which manages about $3.72B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 140,000 shares to 817,250 shares, valued at $79.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:MLNX) by 580,373 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,532 shares, and cut its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (NYSE:ICE).

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Daiwa Securities Group holds 0.01% or 15,622 shares. Covington holds 66 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Asset Mngmt reported 28,807 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Bridgeway Cap Management Incorporated has 82,000 shares. Moody Savings Bank Trust Division, a Texas-based fund reported 770 shares. Bb&T reported 239,321 shares stake. Cqs Cayman Ltd Partnership has invested 0.02% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Boothbay Fund Management Limited Com stated it has 83,572 shares. Hudson Bay Cap Ltd Partnership invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Marshall Wace Llp holds 26,985 shares. Toronto Dominion State Bank has 948,624 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mgmt holds 167,299 shares. Navellier And Inc accumulated 6,848 shares. Gsa Prtnrs Llp has 0.31% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 57,586 shares. Cap holds 6.83M shares.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $151,022 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold WMB shares while 218 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 197 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 1.72% less from 1.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kayne Anderson Cap Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 8.34% or 20.35M shares in its portfolio. Zacks Investment invested in 42,147 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Limited has invested 0.09% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Highland Cap Limited Partnership holds 1.38% or 772,576 shares. Germany-based Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has invested 0.17% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). The Wisconsin-based Johnson Financial Grp has invested 0% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Td Asset Mgmt reported 369,663 shares stake. Sigma Planning holds 0.03% or 19,655 shares in its portfolio. Macquarie invested in 0.21% or 4.28 million shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management has 0.04% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Moreover, Advisory Alpha Ltd Liability Company has 0% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 674 shares. Dubuque National Bank And Trust Company reported 0% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Eaton Vance Mgmt invested in 0.01% or 162,267 shares. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Lc owns 55,150 shares or 0.42% of their US portfolio. Profund Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 44,774 shares.

More notable recent The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Are Insiders Buying The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Dividend Stocks Perfect for Retirees – Motley Fool” published on August 04, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Reasons This High-Yield Pipeline Stock Is Excited About What’s Ahead – The Motley Fool” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “This High-Yield Dividend Stock Just Keeps Getting Better – Motley Fool” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Weekly CFO Buys Highlight – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 11, 2019.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 sales for $1.07 million activity. Shares for $232,396 were bought by CHANDLER JOHN D on Wednesday, August 7. The insider Wilson Terrance Lane bought $94,400. ARMSTRONG ALAN S bought 10,000 shares worth $234,653.

Regent Investment Management Llc, which manages about $294.77M and $300.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding F Sponso (NYSE:BABA) by 1,985 shares to 21,235 shares, valued at $3.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ani Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) by 4,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,039 shares, and cut its stake in Albemarle Corp (NYSE:ALB).