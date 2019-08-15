Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD Has Boosted By $5.88 Million Its Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa (ITUB) Stake; Last Week Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) Coverage

Among 4 analysts covering Johnson Controls Intl (NYSE:JCI), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Johnson Controls Intl has $4200 highest and $32 lowest target. $37’s average target is -11.06% below currents $41.6 stock price. Johnson Controls Intl had 8 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of JCI in report on Wednesday, June 12 with “Equal-Weight” rating. Cowen & Co maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $32 target in Tuesday, February 19 report. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, May 13 by Credit Suisse. The company was upgraded on Monday, July 8 by JP Morgan. See Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) latest ratings:

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd increased Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa (ITUB) stake by 23.51% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd acquired 735,000 shares as Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa (ITUB)’s stock rose 7.27%. The Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd holds 3.86 million shares with $34.02M value, up from 3.13M last quarter. Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa now has $79.49B valuation. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $8.77. About 6.08 million shares traded. ItaÃº Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) has risen 12.71% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical ITUB News: 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates B2 (hyb) Itau Unibanco Holding’s Proposed Non-viability Preferred Securities; 12/03/2018 – Fitch Downgrades Itau’s IDRs to ‘BB’; Outlook Stable; Assigns ‘B(EXP)’ to T1 Notes; 02/05/2018 – Itau Hires Credit Suisse’s Candon for Fixed-Income Sales Push; 14/03/2018 – Brazil watchdog approves ltaú-XP deal, demands no asset sales; 14/03/2018 – ITAU’S BRACHER SAYS THE MAIN RISK FOR BRAZIL IS FISCAL POLICY; 08/03/2018 – ITAU SEES CHILE 2018 GDP GROWTH AT 3.6%: REPORT; 14/03/2018 – ITAU COMMITTED NOT TO RECOMMEND XP TO CLIENTS: CADE RAPPORTEUR; 01/05/2018 – ITAU 1Q RECURRING NET R$6.42B, EST. R$6.37B; 15/05/2018 – ITAU EXPECTS DIVIDEND PAYOUT RATIO AROUND 60% IN 2018: CFO; 29/05/2018 – PETROBRAS CHANGING PRICE POLICY WON’T HAVE BIG IMPACT: ITAU BBA

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd decreased Intercontinental Exchange In (NYSE:ICE) stake by 281,000 shares to 532,745 valued at $40.56M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Wix Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) stake by 80,000 shares and now owns 833,289 shares. Mellanox Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:MLNX) was reduced too.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $33.11 billion. The firm operates through Buildings and Power Solutions divisions. It has a 6.49 P/E ratio. It designs, produces, markets, and installs heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, building management systems, controls, and security and mechanical equipment.

The stock increased 0.23% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $41.6. About 2.52 million shares traded. Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) has risen 16.40% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.40% the S&P500.