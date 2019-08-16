Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD Cut Position in Nova Measuring Instruments L (NVMI) as Share Price Rose; Crystal Rock Capital Management Stake in Constellation Brands (STZ) Raised by $818,125 as Market Valuation Declined

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd decreased its stake in Nova Measuring Instruments L (NVMI) by 8.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd sold 151,870 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.06% . The institutional investor held 1.61 million shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.48 million, down from 1.76M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Nova Measuring Instruments L for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $784.70 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $28.06. About 10,810 shares traded. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) has risen 4.35% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical NVMI News: 19/04/2018 – Nova Measuring Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Nova Measuring Instruments, Flex, Financial Engines, Mitel; 02/05/2018 – Nova Sees 2Q Adj EPS $0.35-Adj EPS $0.45; 31/05/2018 – NOVA MEASURING INSTRUMENTS LTD NVMI.TA – A MAJOR MEMORY CUSTOMER IN ASIA RECENTLY PLACED MULTIPLE ORDERS FOR ITS NEWEST X-RAY METROLOGY SOLUTION; 02/05/2018 – Nova 1Q Adj EPS $0.54; 24/04/2018 – Nova Measuring Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Nova Sees 2Q Rev $57M-$63M; 02/05/2018 – Nova 1Q Rev $62.6M; 17/05/2018 – Nova to Host Analyst & Investor Day on June 14 in New York City; 02/05/2018 – Nova Sees 2Q EPS $0.30-EPS $0.40

Crystal Rock Capital Management increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 77.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crystal Rock Capital Management bought 4,675 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 10,675 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.87 million, up from 6,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crystal Rock Capital Management who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.20B market cap company. The stock increased 2.52% or $4.89 during the last trading session, reaching $199.29. About 219,638 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Introduces DRIVE Constellation Simulation System to Safely Drive Autonomous Vehicles Billions of Miles in Virtual Reality; 12/04/2018 – Constellation Emerges from Stealth with a Protocol 1000x Faster than Bitcoin and Ethereum; 16/05/2018 – SEC CHARGES THREE EX CONSTELLATION HEALTHCARE EXECS WITH FRAUD; 06/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION PHARMACEUTICALS INC FILES TO SAY IT HAS RAISED $99 MLN IN EQUITY FINANCING – SEC FILING; 29/03/2018 – STZ SEES FY COMPARABLE EPS $9.40 TO $9.70, EST. $9.59; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS: METAL TARIFFS WON’T REALLY IMPACT US; 11/04/2018 – Constellation Software Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 08/03/2018 – OneWeb Finalizes Executive Team Appointments Leading Up to the Launch of Global Constellation and Services; 19/04/2018 – Constellation Advisers Names Jason Cholewa Vice President of Business Development; 29/03/2018 – Corona maker Constellation Brands’s quarterly sales top estimates

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 8 investors sold NVMI shares while 13 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 10.40 million shares or 10.55% more from 9.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Cap Ltd Llc (Trc) accumulated 58 shares. 93,636 were reported by Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partnership. Qs Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 4,428 shares. Clal Ins Holding Limited has 681,517 shares. Putnam Invs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 75,352 shares. 230,000 were reported by Bamco Ny. Glenmede Tru Na accumulated 0% or 50 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 60,353 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Smith Asset Mngmt Lp reported 0.01% in Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI). Jpmorgan Chase & Communications has invested 0% in Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI). Campbell And Commerce Investment Adviser Llc accumulated 12,270 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Wellington Gru Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 403,926 shares. Renaissance Technology Ltd invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI). Credit Suisse Ag invested in 0% or 10,011 shares.

More notable recent Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Funko, Inc. (FNKO) – Yahoo Finance” on May 08, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Nova Extends Its Dimensional Metrology Portfolio With New Optical CD Platform – PRNewswire” published on July 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (MLAB) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on May 04, 2019. More interesting news about Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Nova to Present at Stifel 2019 Cross Sector Insight Conference – PRNewswire” published on May 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. 2018 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2018.

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd, which manages about $3.72B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 126,228 shares to 752,203 shares, valued at $88.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pagseguro Digital Ltd by 340,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 740,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Rio Tinto Plc (NYSE:RIO).