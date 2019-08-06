Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD Cut By $21.36 Million Its Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) Stake; OPSENS COMMON SHARES CANADA (OPSSF) Shorts Down By 22.99%

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd decreased Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) stake by 34.53% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd sold 281,000 shares as Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE)’s stock rose 8.91%. The Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd holds 532,745 shares with $40.56M value, down from 813,745 last quarter. Intercontinental Exchange In now has $50.76B valuation. The stock increased 2.43% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $90.57. About 1.87 million shares traded. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 18.27% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 22/05/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE SAYS JOHN TUTTLE PROMOTED TO COO OF NYSE GROUP; 27/03/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Announces Marketing and Communications Leadership as Kelly Loeffler Prepares to Depart at the End of 2018; 29/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange to Buy TMC Bonds for $685M Cash; 06/04/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC ICE.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $81 FROM $80; 29/05/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC – DEAL FOR FOR $685 MLN IN CASH; 22/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Names John Tuttle Chief Operating Officer of NYSE Group; 19/03/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Announces Open Interest Record in Sterling Futures; 05/04/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC – FINANCIAL IMPACT OF DEAL WILL NOT BE MATERIAL TO ICE OR IMPACT CAPITAL RETURN PLANS; 16/05/2018 – ICE Futures Europe Emissions Auction Result; 04/04/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange 1Q Total Futures ADV Rose 4%

OPSENS INC COMMON SHARES CANADA (OTCMKTS:OPSSF) had a decrease of 22.99% in short interest. OPSSF’s SI was 6,700 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 22.99% from 8,700 shares previously. With 39,700 avg volume, 0 days are for OPSENS INC COMMON SHARES CANADA (OTCMKTS:OPSSF)’s short sellers to cover OPSSF’s short positions. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.0064 during the last trading session, reaching $0.6899. About 11,300 shares traded or 16.76% up from the average. Opsens Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPSSF) has 0.00% since August 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Opsens Inc. develops, manufactures, installs, and sells fiber optic sensors for interventional cardiology, fractional flow reserve , gas and oil, and industrial applications. The company has market cap of $62.20 million. It operates through two divisions, Medical and Industrial. It currently has negative earnings. The firm primarily focuses on the measure of FFR in interventional cardiology.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold ICE shares while 220 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 469.49 million shares or 1.74% less from 477.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Commercial Bank Of Omaha invested 0.44% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Beese Fulmer owns 1.33% invested in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 88,292 shares. Korea Inv reported 0.17% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Raab And Moskowitz Asset Management Limited Liability Co invested in 0.21% or 6,178 shares. Altrinsic Glob Advsrs Ltd Liability Com has 458,787 shares for 1.61% of their portfolio. Moreover, Cornerstone Advsr Inc has 0.01% invested in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 1,244 shares. Da Davidson & Communication holds 5,212 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Huntington Retail Bank invested 0% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Long Road Invest Counsel Limited Liability Corp reported 2.48% stake. Df Dent And accumulated 26,758 shares. Cambridge Invest Advsrs Inc stated it has 14,773 shares. Churchill Mgmt Corporation invested in 0.08% or 39,390 shares. Wellington Shields Llc stated it has 3,575 shares. Kwmg reported 157 shares. Fosun Ltd holds 3,865 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

Among 4 analysts covering Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Intercontinental Exchange had 8 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $9400 target in Friday, July 5 report. The stock of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) earned “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Friday, March 15. Wells Fargo maintained Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) on Thursday, April 4 with “Market Perform” rating. The rating was downgraded by Citigroup on Monday, July 22 to “Neutral”.

