Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD Cut By $13.58 Million Its Walmart (WMT) Holding; 0 Analysts Bullish MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (MTSI)

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd decreased Walmart Inc (WMT) stake by 14.63% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd sold 140,000 shares as Walmart Inc (WMT)’s stock rose 8.90%. The Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd holds 817,250 shares with $79.71M value, down from 957,250 last quarter. Walmart Inc now has $299.95 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.06% or $2.21 during the last trading session, reaching $105.07. About 5.06 million shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 17/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Washington-Beijing trade talks; Kroger bets on automation; 28/05/2018 – CONFEDERATION OF ALL INDIA TRADERS FILES OBJECTIONS AGAINST WALMART-FLIPKART DEAL; 30/04/2018 – Walmart’s Asda agrees UK merger deal with Sainsbury’s; 29/05/2018 – MEDIA-Walmart to steer clear of food-only retailing in India for now – Economic Times; 09/05/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: Walmart Buys Flipkart, Flying Cars in L.A; 09/05/2018 – S&P REVISES WALMART INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘AA’; 19/04/2018 – Consumer activists, experts advise against buying ZTE phones; 22/03/2018 – ModCloth’s former CEO Matt Kaness has left Walmart just a year after the acquisition; 03/04/2018 – MONEYGRAM & WALMART LAUNCH WALMART2WORLD, POWERED BY MONEYGRAM; 15/03/2018 – Cramer argues that the powers of Amazon, Walmart and Target coalesced to push Toys R Us into bankruptcy

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Texas-based Crossvault Cap Lc has invested 1.26% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Hayek Kallen Invest Mgmt invested 3.05% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams invested 0.65% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Franklin Resources Incorporated invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Newman Dignan Sheerar holds 0.1% or 2,459 shares in its portfolio. Mackenzie Fincl Corporation invested in 0.09% or 400,520 shares. Provise Grp Ltd Liability Com owns 0.22% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 16,434 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And Inc invested in 0.3% or 34,441 shares. Raymond James Na holds 0.72% or 128,433 shares in its portfolio. Asset Management Grp Inc stated it has 9,642 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Lynch & Associates In invested in 75,015 shares or 2.43% of the stock. Wetherby Asset Mgmt invested 0.41% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Dorsey Whitney Comm Ltd Liability has 8,969 shares. Gould Asset Mgmt Lc Ca, a California-based fund reported 6,643 shares. 12,141 are held by First National Bank.

Among 16 analysts covering Wal-Mart Stores Inc (NYSE:WMT), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Wal-Mart Stores Inc had 27 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, February 22 the stock rating was maintained by Daiwa Securities with “Hold”. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 19 by Jefferies. The stock of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by Oppenheimer. Barclays Capital maintained Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) on Tuesday, February 19 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Monday, June 24 with “Overweight”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Thursday, February 21. The stock has “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, February 19. J.P. Morgan maintained Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) rating on Wednesday, February 20. J.P. Morgan has “Hold” rating and $108 target. UBS maintained it with “Hold” rating and $105 target in Wednesday, February 20 report. The firm has “Hold” rating by Credit Suisse given on Wednesday, February 20.

Analysts await Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) to report earnings on August, 15 before the open. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, down 6.20% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.29 per share. WMT’s profit will be $3.45 billion for 21.71 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual earnings per share reported by Walmart Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.08% EPS growth.

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd increased Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) stake by 185,310 shares to 474,387 valued at $85.18 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) stake by 80,790 shares and now owns 312,250 shares. Valero Energy Corp New (NYSE:VLO) was raised too.

The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $19.83. About 461,119 shares traded. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) has declined 7.97% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.97% the S&P500. Some Historical MTSI News: 09/05/2018 – MACOM TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS HOLDINGS – AMENDMENT EXTENDED MATURITY OF REMAINING $30 MLN OF COMMITMENTS UNDER FACILITY UNTIL NOVEMBER 2021; 22/04/2018 – DJ MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTSI); 09/05/2018 – Macom at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference Tomorrow; 12/03/2018 – MACOM to Drive Cloud Data Centers and 5G Optical Connectivity with L-PIC™-Enabled Solutions for CWDM4; 14/05/2018 – Brown Advisory LLC Exits Position in Macom; 09/03/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades MACOM To ‘B’; Outlook Stable; 23/05/2018 – MACOM to Showcase Industry Leading RF and Microwave Portfolio at IMS 2018; 01/05/2018 – MACOM Technology Sees 3Q Rev $142M-$150M; 09/04/2018 – MACOM’s 12G-SDI Solutions Power Leader Electronics’ New 4K Waveform Monitor; 29/03/2018 – MACOM’s Innovative 12G-SDI Product and Technology Solutions to Enhance the Future of UHD

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, creates and makes analog RF, microwave, millimeter wave, and photonic semiconductor solutions in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.31 billion. The firm offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, which include integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems for approximately 40 product lines. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s semiconductor products are electronic components that are incorporated in electronic systems, such as point-to-point wireless backhaul radios, high density networks, active antenna arrays, radars, magnetic resonance imaging systems, and unmanned aerial vehicles.

