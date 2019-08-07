Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD Boosted Its Holding in Constellation Brands (STZ) as Market Value Declined; At&T (T) Shareholder Reliance Trust Has Boosted Position

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 99.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd bought 170,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 341,260 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.83M, up from 171,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $187.19. About 1.09M shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 29/03/2018 – Constellation Counting on Lighter Corona to Maintain Beer Boom; 31/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Constellation Brands, Yintech Investment, EZCORP, Euronet Worldwide, Fidelity National Financi; 27/03/2018 – Xtensifi Partners with Constellation Digital Partners to Release Aquarius, Open Digital Banking Platform; 29/03/2018 – Corona maker Constellation Brands’s quarterly sales top estimates; 29/03/2018 – VP Hetterich Gifts 962 Of Constellation Brands Inc; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 Operating Cash Flow About $2.45B; 13/03/2018 – Constellation Software Announces Resignation of Ian McKinnon and Appointment of Lori O’Neill to its Board of Directors; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC SEES 2019 EPS ON COMPARABLE BASIS $9.40 – $9.70; 29/03/2018 – STZ CEO: TESTING SVEDKA SPIKED SELTZERS IN SUMMER 2018; 20/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION TO INVEST $900M IN MEXICO PLANT TO BOOST OUTPUT

Reliance Trust increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 6.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reliance Trust bought 9,779 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 152,163 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.77 million, up from 142,384 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reliance Trust who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $248.08B market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $33.96. About 30.73M shares traded or 6.92% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 08/03/2018 – U.S. appeals court in San Francisco will hear net neutrality appeal; 05/04/2018 – AT&T REPORTS LAUNCH OF VRIO CORP.’S IPO; 23/04/2018 – iPhone Blog: AT&T, Verizon investigated for eSIM antitrust after complaint by Apple; 11/05/2018 – AT&T SAYS COHEN APPROACHED THEM TO OFFER ADVICE ON TRUMP; 30/05/2018 – STEPHENSON SAYS AT&T, TIME WARNER INC SAW U.S. JUSTICE DEPARTMENT ANTITRUST LAWSUIT COMING, WERE PREPARED TO LITIGATE; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q Net $4.76B; 03/04/2018 – Time Warner Defends `No Blackout’ Offer as Fix for AT&T Deal; 20/04/2018 – CMO Today: AT&T Announces Streaming Bundle; WPP Resists Breakup Talk; YouTube Brand Safety Issues Linger; 05/03/2018 – Moody’s: Tax Overhaul Will Boost Cash Flows For At&T And Verizon; 15/03/2018 – Investing.com: AT&T/Time Warner merger trial to be delayed two days

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.70, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 86 investors sold STZ shares while 174 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 129.74 million shares or 4.11% less from 135.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Haverford Trust Com stated it has 1,740 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. National Asset Management holds 0.09% or 3,920 shares in its portfolio. Yorktown And Research has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Mufg Americas accumulated 61,136 shares. Cumberland has invested 1.63% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Marlowe Partners LP accumulated 62,040 shares. Vigilant Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 1.81% or 74,073 shares. Wright Invsts stated it has 4,682 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Hl Fincl Ltd Liability invested 0.1% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). 27,283 are held by Hightower Limited Liability. Psagot Inv House Ltd, Israel-based fund reported 360 shares. Los Angeles Capital & Equity Research has 0.08% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). The Virginia-based Lowe Brockenbrough Incorporated has invested 0.1% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Ww Asset stated it has 0.1% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Heritage Invsts Mngmt holds 1.09% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) or 104,490 shares.

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd, which manages about $3.72B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 50,465 shares to 150,360 shares, valued at $43.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) by 1.69 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.96M shares, and cut its stake in Nova Measuring Instruments L (NASDAQ:NVMI).

Reliance Trust, which manages about $621.21 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,672 shares to 115,805 shares, valued at $13.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 2,379 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,451 shares, and cut its stake in First Trust Tactical High (HYLS).