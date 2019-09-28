Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (MNLO)’s Financial Results Comparing With X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR)

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNLO) and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Menlo Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.00 11.53M -2.49 0.00 X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13 0.00 7.31M -20.25 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Menlo Therapeutics Inc. and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Menlo Therapeutics Inc. and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Menlo Therapeutics Inc. 254,913,665.41% -41.9% -39.2% X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 55,886,850.15% -150.3% -87%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Menlo Therapeutics Inc. are 11.8 and 11.8. Competitively, X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 1.6 and 1.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Menlo Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 76.3% of Menlo Therapeutics Inc. shares and 47.8% of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. 19.1% are Menlo Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 2% of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Menlo Therapeutics Inc. -8.23% -36.73% -46.24% -28.89% -52.45% -8.01% X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.88% -24.44% -42.79% -29.17% -18.72% -14.51%

For the past year Menlo Therapeutics Inc. was less bearish than X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Menlo Therapeutics Inc. beats X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Menlo Therapeutics Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of serlopitant for the treatment of pruritus associated with dermatologic conditions in the United States. The company has completed Phase II clinical trials in pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis. It is also developing products that are in Phase II clinical trials to treat pruritus associated with psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, and refractory chronic cough. The company was formerly known as Tigercat Pharma, Inc. and changed its name to Menlo Therapeutics Inc. in May 2016. Menlo Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.